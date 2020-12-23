MUHYIDDIN SHOWS HOW MEAN, PETTY & RACIST IS HIS SO-CALLED ‘MALAY UNITY’ GOVT: NOW FUNDING FOR CHINESE INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS AXED

Putrajaya will not be continuing with the Pakatan Harapan policy of funding Chinese independent schools.

This was confirmed by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a written reply to Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching dated Dec 15.

Teo had specifically asked if Budget 2021 would be funding Chinese independent schools, Southern University College in Skudai, the New Era University College in Kajang and Han Chiang University College of Communication in Georgetown.

For Budget 2019, the Harapan administration caused a stir by allocating RM12 million for Chinese independent schools and topped up another RM2 million one-off for each of the three university colleges later.

However, Harapan had countered criticisms by pointing out that the expanded budget for upgrading and maintenance of schools covered various types of other schools as well, without triggering any adverse reactions from the community.

For Budget 2021, the budget for maintenance and upgrading of schools will be radically different and was covered by Malaysiakini in detail here.

Overall, the budget for maintenance and upgrading has been increased to RM800, up from RM735 million in 2020.

Unlike previous years, the budget for the maintenance and upgrading of tahfiz schools, government-aided religious schools (Sekolah Agama Rakyat) and registered religious pondok schools are not funded by the Education Ministry but through the Finance Ministry directly.

However, the current Perikatan Nasional-BN-GPS alliance have removed private institutions from the scope of this budget.

Dong Zong: MCA won’t let us down

In a related development, Dong Zong president Tan Tai Kim told Malaysiakini that his organisation will lobby Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong and Deputy Education Minister Mah Hang Soon to convince Putrajaya to maintain funding for independent schools and the three private university colleges.

Dong Zong president Tan Tai Kim

Tan said that this was necessary and fair given that Putrajaya had allocated RM100 million for the maintenance of tahfiz schools, government-aided religious schools and registered religious pondok schools.

“We are very disappointed… We believe they (MCA leaders Wee and Mah) will not let us down… They will pursue (for the funding) within the government,” said Tan.

Jiao Zong president Cheah Lek Aee told Malaysiakini that the former Harapan’s policy to fund the Chinese independent schools and the three private university colleges was beneficial.

“In fact, currently certain state governments, including Selangor, Penang, Perak, Sabah, Sarawak and other states have announced that they will fund the Chinese independent schools in Budget 2021, this is commendable.

“Hence, the federal government should emulate these states’ policies, this will help the nation’s education to grow overall,” he said.

Cheah said supporting the three non-profit private university colleges was also necessary because they are facing financial difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

