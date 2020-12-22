REVENGE FOR PERAK MB’S OUSTER? GUAN ENG GETS ‘CHRISTMAS GIFT’ FROM MUHYIDDIN REGIME – TO BE QUIZZED BY COPS OVER 2 PRESS STATEMENTS ON THURSDAY

LIM Guan Eng said police have summoned him for questioning over two press releases he issued last year.

Lim said he would most probably present himself to police on Thursday.

He said he was finance minister when he made the two press statements.

“I will likely be seeing the police on Thursday, a Christmas ‘gift’ from the Perikatan Nasional government,” said the Bagan MP in a statement today.

He accused PN of political persecution by using enforcement agencies against opposition members.

“Recently I was charged by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for corruption involving RM3.3 million relating to the tunnel and three highway projects in Penang.

“MACC charged me even though this RM3.3 million gratification was never found in my bank account or in my possession.

“This is probably the first time in Malaysia that a person is charged for corruption when there is no gratification or corruption money. There was no audio or video recording that I had asked for money,” he said.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court set 31 days beginning June next year for Lim’s trial.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

