EVEN IN COVID-19 VACCINES, MUHYIDDIN & CO GO ON ‘SEMUA SAPU’ BINGE? EMBATTLED PM ANNOUNCES HE’LL BE AMONG THE FIRST TO GET VACCINATED – AMID CONCERNS HIS REGIME OVERPAYING FOR THE VACCINES

Kit Siang seeks clarity over vaccines, gets invited to KJ’s presser

Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang has sought further clarification on the cost to purchase Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines, in comparison to the rate announced by Belgium.

This came after Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was “incorrect” of Lim to claim that Belgium is paying 20 times less for the Pfizer vaccine compared to Malaysia.

“Dare Khairy say that Malaysia has got Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine (at) only 10 times higher than Belgium, or better still, that Malaysia has got Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine cheaper than Belgium?

“What is what?” asked Lim who insisted his calculation was based on Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s reported remarks for an RM3 billion allocation to immunise 6.4 million of Malaysia’s population.

Lim’s comparison to Belgium was made based on a statement by its secretary of state, Eva De Bleeker, who accidentally revealed that her country paid 12 euros (approximately RM60) per dose for Pfizer’s vaccine.

Given that Malaysia has an estimated population of 31 million, the RM3 billion allocation would work out to about RM138 per person to vaccinate about 70 percent of the population.

 

Khairy, in his initial response to Lim, clarified that the RM3 billion allocation is an overall estimate for a range of Covid-19 vaccines, instead of just from Pfizer, to immunise at least 70 percent of the population.

Taking to Twitter, Khairy said he will reveal further details on five Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia’s purchase list at a press conference tomorrow.

“I will hold a press conference tomorrow at Mosti after cabinet to furnish the public with further information. Lim is welcome to attend,” he said.

“Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has just announced our updated portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines.

“After signing deals with Covax, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca and finalising agreements with Sinovac, CanSino & Gamaleya, we will have vaccines for almost 83 percent of our population at RM 2.05bn,” he tweeted.

To Lim’s questions on arrival for the first batch of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccines, Khairy reiterated that the first delivery is scheduled for February next year, subject to regulatory approval from the Health Ministry.

Overall, Khairy also said he is open to brief the bipartisan Parliamentary Select Committee on related procurement details, in the interest of permissible disclosure. MKINI

PM Muhyiddin to be among first to get vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be among the first individuals to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to convince the people that the vaccine obtained by the country is safe and effective.The Prime Minister said it would be followed by the frontliners, before being given to target groups, namely high-risk groups such as the elderly, those with non-communicable diseases and chronic respiratory diseases.

He said the Special Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Committee, which had been established and co-chaired by the Minister of Health and the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation would ensure that the supply of vaccines could be obtained immediately.

“The government expects the first supply of one million doses of vaccine from Pfizer to be received and will be given to the target group by February 2021 at the earliest,” he said.

According to the Prime Minister, the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) of the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the effectiveness and safety of vaccines once they are obtained and used.

“Once again, I would like to invite all of you to appreciate and cultivate new norms in everyday life even after we receive vaccine supplies and being vaccinated.

“We need to adapt to the new norms because the virus is already in the community,” he said.

Muhyiddin also reminded the people to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been set and practice frequent hand washing, wearing of face masks and maintaining physical distance. ― Bernama

