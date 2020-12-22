TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – OPPOSITION WON’T BE ABLE TO DEFEAT ABANG JO’S GPS – DESPITE RESIGNATION OF TOP ANWAR ALLY LARRY SNG AS SARAWAK PKR CHIEF

Sarawak opposition pact unlikely to unseat GPS, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: An alliance of Sarawak Pakatan Harapan and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) may win them more seats at the next state elections, but not enough to unseat the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), say political analysts.

Former Universiti Teknologi Malaysia lecturer Azmi Hassan and Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, both said the opposition electoral alliance would not be enough to take power in the state.

Azmi said GPS remained formidable across many areas in Sarawak and the only way PH and PSB could win was if GPS encountered internal problems within the coalition.

PSB is led by Wong Soon Koh, and was an ally of GPS until July last year when Wong resigned from the state cabinet. Former Sarawak PKR leader Baru Bian joined the party in May this year, two months after leaving when the Pakatan Harapan federal government collapsed.

The party has two MPs and six members of the state assembly.

Sarawak PH chief Chong Chieng Jen has said there had been seat negotiations with PSB in order to form a stronger opposition challenge at the state elections, which must be held before August.

Chong, who is also Sarawak DAP leader, said his party would not contest against its partner PKR and had plans to even concede some seats, especially those in rural constituencies.

At the 2016 state elections, PKR and DAP candidates were fielded against each other in Batu Kitang, Ngemah, Mulu, Murum, Mambong and Simanggang. Both parties were defeated in the six seats.

Oh said DAP’s popularity was not in rural areas and giving up such seats would have no impact on the party’s fortunes. “DAP is not expected to prevail in these rural seats anyway, so there is not much loss for them to let go of those seats to PSB or PKR, perhaps in return for some of the more urban seats where DAP has a higher probability to win,” he said.

He added that PH and PSB were expected to complement each other, in terms of pooling their respective electoral strengths among the various communities and regions of Sarawak.

Oh also said that DAP and PKR were likely to better coordinate their seat distributions, after the departures of some of their leaders, which had affected both parties’ strength.

Azmi said the two parties had no other choice than to agree on seat allocations if they wanted to successfully take over the state government. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Larry Sng’s resignation a good move, says analysts

KUCHING: The resignation of Julau MP Larry Sng as Sarawak PKR chairman is a popular decision as the party gears for the state election, according to two political analysts.

Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) Jayum Jawan said the resignation will give PKR another chance to look for a capable Dayak leader to lead the battle for the party.

“If the party can appoint someone who is morally upright with good education and known among the Dayak community, he can actually further strengthen the party, even within the next few months before the 12th Sarawak state election takes place,” he told FMT.

“PKR won’t make any impact in Dayak areas if it continues to be led by a Chinese. Hence, a good Dayak leader is critical for the party to further penetrate Dayak-majority seats.”

Jayum said Sng’s resignation was also unlikely to create any significant negative impact on the party.

“In fact, it gives PKR a chance to be led by a better leader,” he added.

Sng was appointed as the Sarawak PKR chairman in March, replacing Selangau MP Baru Bian, who quit the party in February following the country’s political crisis.

Sng said his decision to step down was taken in the best interest of Sarawak PKR, which should be led by a Dayak leader going into the state election.

James Chin.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute also shared the sentiment on the party having a Dayak leader.

“What’s more critical for PKR now is to choose someone who can hold the party together and unite the Dayak voters. Otherwise, the party will continue to be in chaos,” he said.

“They need to name a new chairman as soon as possible as the opposition parties in Sarawak are in the midst of seat negotiations. They don’t have much time.”

The next Sarawak state elections has to be called by June 2021. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

