Report: Former AG Thomas, Ambiga to lead Muda’s fight for registration

KUALA LUMPUR ― Former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Malaysian Bar ex-president Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan have been appointed to lead the legal battle for Muda’s registration, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said.

The Malaysian Insight reported the Muar MP as saying yesterday that his party was prepared to fight it out in court should the Registrar of Societies fail to register the newly-formed outfit.

“If the approval is not given, we will bring the matter to court,” said Syed Saddiq, who is the party’s protem president.

“We are disappointed with the delay.”

The party has submitted a legal letter demanding the RoS to respond within a week or face legal action. Syed Saddiq led a delegation to the regulators’ office in Putrajaya to hand the paper personally, the website reported.

The party’s application for registration was submitted to the RoS on September 17, the Muar MP was quoted as saying.

He claimed there had not been any news on their application since then, the website reported.

The delay in registering his party suggested double standards on the part of the regulator, the Muar MP alleged.

“The ruling pact Perikatan Nasional was approved in three days,” he said.

The registration of his former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, also took just 30 days to process, he added.

“I remember when I was with Bersatu, that party was registered and approved within 30 days under the previous Barisan Nasional administration,” the former youth and sports minister said.

“I do not know why it was extremely easy to get approval during the leadership of Najib Razak and Ahmad Zahid Hamidi compared with the current leadership.” MALAY MAIL

Is there a better leader than Anwar for a ‘reset’?

‘There is a dearth of suitable PM material leaders in the Harapan bench.’

Harapan sources: Meeting cancelled after unease over ‘political reset’ call

FairMalaysian: Let me be frank: like it or not, the opposition will never be able to make a united stand without opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim or PKR. Anwar may have his faults, and who doesn’t.

Warisan president Shafie Apdal is a person who does not understand what democracy is, neither is he immune from the ways of the person who brought down Pakatan Harapan – Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The unique and new experience of parliamentary democracy where BN lost its two-thirds majority and when it finally fell in 2018 was the combined effort of the opposition.

If there are fault lines, let us be honest about it. GE14 saw PKR as the party with the most number of MPs. The second spot went to DAP. While it saddens me to say this, Mohamad ‘Mat’ Sabu’s party Amanah that was supposed to bring in a better share of elected representatives failed miserably. Mahathir’s party performed even worse.

Whether Anwar is helping Umno and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to resurge as alleged by Lim Guan Eng and Mat Sabu is not clear.

The way I see it – when you cannot destroy your enemies, then use your enemy to destroy its enemies. When coalition politics is becoming the norm now, it may be better that it be Umno rather than Bersatu or PAS.

I wonder what the three new “kids” (Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin and Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh) have up their sleeves when they talk about a “new hope“.

Who can be their new hope – Shafie and Mahathir, or could it be Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang?

There are not many players that these people can possibly shop around. It would be the same for the Malay parties, too. Another election with thin majorities is going to wreck the future of this country.

If there is some form of workable solution between Umno and Harapan, it may sideline the Malay extremist parties and enable a stable government to emerge.

Blueshark1548: @FairMalaysian, Anwar’s best could not regain Putrajaya. If he had given his best, then let someone else try as the next person’s best could win Putrajaya.

Just as PN wants to depend on oldies, must the opposition be the same and depend on a 75-year-old man?

It is clear that Anwar, with the advice of his close friends, has decided not to step down. And with Anwar at the helm, the opposition would be divided as before.

Harapan would have no chance of taking Putrajaya as even if the coalition and its allies win – they cannot agree on who to be PM. Anwar would insist on being PM; otherwise, he would withdraw his PKR MPs.

He must resign to allow PKR and the opposition a chance to win Putrajaya. Once Anwar is out, the opposition would be united, and there would be less politicking from Anwar’s supporters, many of whom should also step down.

Dr Raman: Lim and Mat Sabu, you have finally made the right call. You said the right words – to focus on allies and not on backbenchers.

Anwar is relying on Najib Abdul Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, that’s obvious. They are using Anwar as the vehicle to escape the court charges.

Please pursue it. Anwar and his supporters will resist and give silly reasons, like every decision has to be made jointly. You will be surprised how little support Anwar has within his PKR.

Anwar has been given every chance. But he keeps hoodwinking all of us. If he is good, sincere and religious, he will give way.

OrangePanther1466: Indeed, Anwar is the stumbling block to a united opposition. Anwar just does not have the leadership qualities, and his strategies have mostly resulted in egg on his face. Malaysia deserves better leadership, and Anwar is not the one to provide it.

Like it or not, Mahathir’s leadership has managed to draw all opposition and independent MPs to oppose the third reading of the budget, but it fell short by three votes.

It was a good effort but alas, none of the PN MPs had the conscience to do the honourable thing.

Let’s get real, there is a dearth of suitable PM material leaders in the Harapan bench because the PM candidate has to be a Malay.

Talking about young leaders like Nurul Izzah and Rafizi Ramli is pure daydreaming. Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has good potential but in GE17 perhaps.

Shafie is the best bet given his extensive experience in the government as a former minister, deputy minister and chief minister. He has a good federal government profile after being sacked from Umno for speaking up against 1MDB.

To me, the best candidate would still be Mahathir, but he is approaching 96. At best, Mahathir can serve for six months as an interim PM. After that, who?

You all can continue to criticise Mahathir for his alleged past deeds but is that going to help the opposition agenda?

OrangePony5652: New hope? Fat chance. Shafie has yet to prove himself he has the support of Sabah majority Kadazans. Prove it in your home state before making a foray in the Peninsular.

He didn’t have the full mandate to govern after GE14, he took frogs who jumped across the divide. But then, he lost in the recent state election.

Shafie needs to convince more Kadazans to stick with Warisan. He is aligned to the mastermind of Project IC, the ex-PM who never gave two thoughts about development in Sabah. It’s a long winding uphill road for Warisan.

Just A Malaysian: PKR has wavered from its original goal. Azmin Ali was the first to show his true colour as a fake reformist. Anwar started to show his opportunistic side when he was prepared to work with Zahid and Najib.

Even the evil mastermind, Mahathir knows where to draw the line with the two most corrupt persons. Mahathir is never clean, but he knows where to draw his line on his strategy. Anwar is all over the place without a clear strategy. A reset is seriously needed for PKR.

Mushiro: If there is a better leader in the opposition better than Anwar who can unite, lead, and strategise plans to win the next election, then the opposition parties should choose that leader.

Otherwise, be united behind Anwar, give him their full support and work with him to solve whatever problems and move forward.

Prudent: We are stuck with an incompetent backdoor regime, and we can’t get rid of it. We got an incompetent opposition leader, and we can’t get rid of him. This is democracy in Malaysia. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.