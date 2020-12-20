PKR today cited its track record of political cooperation amid calls by its ally Amanah to form a grand coalition in the opposition.

DAP and Amanah have also called for a “political reset” in the opposition.

The grand coalition would essentially see Pakatan Harapan being expanded to incorporate Pejuang, Warisan, Upko, PSB, and Muda.

However, PKR has not made any commitments amid Pejuang and Warisan’s refusal to accept PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as the opposition leader.

The party today finally hinted that it is open to the idea but did not make any detailed commitment.

“With regard to current political developments, PKR will continue to strengthen Harapan and improve cooperation in the opposition.

“This was done in the previous Parliament sitting including the opposition leader’s efforts in gathering all opposition parties to discuss strategies for the concluded Budget 2021.

“Since PKR was founded in 1999 and facing a general election in that year as well as in 2004, 2008, 2013, and 2018, PKR has always held on to the principles of cooperation, mutual understanding, and political cooperation through Barisan Alternatif, Pakatan Rakyat, and now Pakatan Harapan,” said PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil in a statement.

The statement was released following the monthly PKR central leadership council meeting.

Fahmi said that in all forms of cooperation PKR was involved in, they were based on the principles of reform, anti-corruption, anti-cronyism, and fighting excesses in the country.

“Therefore, PKR will always collectively evaluate the political developments and will also continue with preparations and discussion with regard to the 15th general election based upon those values,” he said.

MKINI

.