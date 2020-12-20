OH OH! KHALED NORDIN CAUGHT FOLLOWING GAY PORNO ACCOUNT ON TWITTER? UMNO VP DENIES IT – INSISTS HE ‘SELDOM READS OR EVEN CHECKS ANYTHING ON HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT BUT LEAVES IT TO ONE OF HIS STAFF’

JOHOR BARU: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin denies that he is following a gay pornographic Twitter account on the social media platform.

The former Johor mentri besar said on Sunday (Dec 20) that he seldom reads or even checks anything on his Twitter account as one of his staff was in charge of handling it.

“I usually post on current issues but seldom go through other Twitter accounts, ” he said when contacted via Whatsapp on Sunday.

Khaled stressed that he has directed the staff to block such accounts on his Twitter.

“I have Facebook and Twitter accounts but it is handled by my staff.

“The only social media account that I am personally in charge of is my Instagram account, ” he added.

Checks on Khaled’s Twitter account, @khalednordin, showed that he joined the social media platform in May 2009.

He has more than 112,000 followers and follows 314 other Twitter accounts.

The Twitter accounts that @khalednordin followed were mostly Malaysian politicians and news portals.

