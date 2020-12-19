RENEGING ON PROMISE TO STEP DOWN, ANWAR NOW THE STUMBLING TO REVIVAL OF PAKATAN-PLUS, PERHAPS THE ONLY CHANCE TO RETAKE PUTRAJAYA WHETHER IN GE15 OR THROUGH PARLIAMENT – BUT SURELY IF DAP & AMANAH SAY YES, WHY SHOULD PRIMADONNA ANWAR’S ‘NO’ BE THE DECIDER? PKR IGNORES ‘RESET’ CALL, INSISTS ‘NO CONFIDENCE VOTE’ ON MUHYIDDIN PARAMOUNT, IN OTHER WORDS TRIES TO BUY ANWAR TIME TILL ‘MARCH SITTING’ – BUT WHAT IF MUHYIDDIN, NOW COSY WITH NAJIB & ZAHID, DECIDES TO CALL FOR GE15 IN APRIL – THINK TWICE GUAN ENG & MAT SABU, REMOVING ANWAR WILL STABILIZE THE OPPOSITION JUST AS REMOVING MUHYIDDIN & CO WILL STABILIZE MALAYSIA – STRENGTHENING PAKATAN’S CHANCES IS THE GOAL, NOT AUGMENTING ANWAR’S SELFISH MISSION TO BE PM AT ALL COSTS
KUALA LUMPUR ― The plan to revive the so-called “grand coalition” of Opposition parties dubbed Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus is hampered by the lack of communication between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, sources said.
Several coalition sources confirmed to Malay Mail that that there has been no “meaningful” cooperation or official bloc meetings involving the PKR president, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman, and Parti Warisan Sabah president ― even before the final vote on Budget 2021.
“The communication is minimal, involving several individuals. There was no top level meeting to make concrete decisions to strengthen the Opposition as a bloc,” said a source from the Sabah-based Warisan.
PH holds 91 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, but the Opposition includes eight Warisan MPs, four from Pejuang, two from Parti Sarawak Bersatu, one from Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and independent Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik.
“The talks were then suspended before Anwar in September announced that he had the numbers.
“The numbers were said to be individual MPs from BN and Umno, but it failed, now PH Plus is back on talking who will be the leader,” said another source from PH.
Anwar claimed on September 23 that he commanded a “strong, formidable and convincing numbers” before saying that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government had lost the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
However, on Tuesday, the government’s Budget 2021 was passed 111-108 in its third reading in the Dewan Rakyat. With this, the allocations for all 27 ministries have cleared the committee stage.
On Thursday, two Pakatan Harapan component party leaders called for a “political reset” within its coalition to focus on building a more united opposition under the PH Plus banner and fight in unison during the next general election.
In the joint statement, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu urged PH leaders to set aside past differences so that it can expand to PH Plus with a formidable force of 108 MPs.
They also said the passing of Budget 2021 on the third reading on Tuesday was disappointing for PH and its supporters, a proxy of a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.
The call for a “political reset” has not been taken well by Anwar, however, and he was said to have been upset, causing the cancellation of a PH presidential council meeting on that day.
Dr Mahathir has also in the last few months taken public swipes at Anwar including undermining Anwar’s ability to lead the Opposition, and criticising the latter’s Budget 2021 voting debacle and reliance on support from Umno MPs.
Despite DAP and Amanah’s call for ‘reset’, PKR sec-gen says still clinging to no-confidence vote on Muhyiddin
KUALA LUMPUR― PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail expressed confidence that the Opposition could remove the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government at the March parliamentary meeting.
He told Utusan Malaysia that the plan to remove Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister remained active despite the Opposition’s failure to block Budget 2021 at any stage in the just-ended meeting of Parliament.
“I have already received notice that parliamentarians are due to convene in March next year and this is where the efforts to take over the leadership of the government, which was betrayed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, will be continued.
“So many parties that claimed that the Opposition has failed just because it did not succeed in fighting against the Budget is not accurate because until now, the motions of no confidence have not been discussed.
Saifuddin also stressed that it was premature to say that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have failed to topple the PN administration.
“It is too soon to come to the conclusion that Anwar as the Opposition leader and PH chairman had failed to topple PN. In fact, the Budget [2021] vote is due to it involving a huge public interest,” he said.
Earlier this week, PN’s maiden budget was passed with a slim majority of 111 to 108, which led to some sections within the Opposition to call for a change in leadership.
Saifuddin’s remarks also appeared to contradict those of the other PH component leaders who have told the coalition to abandon the plan to remove Muhyiddin with the support of unidentified government lawmakers.
On Thursday, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu jointly called for PH to stop wasting time on “opportunistic” PN backbenchers who are exploiting them.
Both leaders said after failing to stop the federal Budget from being passed, it is now time for the Opposition to face the reality that it needs a reset.
MALAY MAIL
