MUHYIDDIN CONTINUES TO COSY UP TO NAJIB – GOVT DECIDES TO ACCORD STATE FUNERAL TO TUN RAHAH, NAJIB’S MUM & WIFE OF MALAYSIA’S 2ND PM

GOVT DECIDES TO ACCORD STATE FUNERAL TO TUN RAHAH, NAJIB'S MUM & WIFE OF MALAYSIA'S 2ND PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The government has decided to accord a state funeral to Tun Rahah Mohd Noah, the wife of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who passed away on Friday (Dec 18).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Tun Rahah would be buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara on Saturday (Dec 19).

“I on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia convey our condolences to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and all other family members on the passing of Tun Rahah today.

“May Allah SWT bless her soul and place her among the faithful. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a statement.

Tun Rahah, 87, had been admitted to the Prince Court Medical Centre here.

She married Abdul Razak on Sept 4,1952, and they were blessed with five sons – Najib, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. – Bernama

Najib’s mum Tun Rahah passes away at age 87

PETALING JAYA: Tun Rahah Mohd Noah, the widow of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and mother of sixth premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has passed away. She was 87.

In a tweet, Najib expressed his sadness of his mother’s passing.

“Bonda (mother) is no longer here. Our entire family is at the hospital.

“The sadness and the tears are flowing. There are no words to describe this loss,” he tweeted on Friday (Dec 18).

Earlier, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa tweeted the passing of Najib’s mother.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah were among the dignitaries who had visited the ailing Rahah who was warded at the Prince Court Medical Centre on Thursday (Dec 17).

Tun Rahah was born in Muar, Johor in 1933.

Her late father, Haji Noah (Tan Sri Haji Mohammad Noah bin Omar), was one of the founders of Umno and went on to become the first speaker of Dewan Rakyat.

Rahah, 87, married Abdul Razak on Sept 4,1952. The couple were blessed with five sons, including former CIMB Bank chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir Razak, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim.

BERNAMA / ANN

