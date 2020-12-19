MUHYIDDIN CONTINUES TO COSY UP TO NAJIB – GOVT DECIDES TO ACCORD STATE FUNERAL TO TUN RAHAH, NAJIB’S MUM & WIFE OF MALAYSIA’S 2ND PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The government has decided to accord a state funeral to Tun Rahah Mohd Noah, the wife of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who passed away on Friday (Dec 18).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Tun Rahah would be buried at the Heroes’ Mausoleum at Masjid Negara on Saturday (Dec 19).

“I on behalf of the government and the people of Malaysia convey our condolences to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and all other family members on the passing of Tun Rahah today.

“May Allah SWT bless her soul and place her among the faithful. Al-Fatihah,” he said in a statement.

Tun Rahah, 87, had been admitted to the Prince Court Medical Centre here.

She married Abdul Razak on Sept 4,1952, and they were blessed with five sons – Najib, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim. – Bernama

