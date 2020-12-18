Ditching reformist icon Anwar for treasonous Mahathir?

“Through their joint statement, Lim Guan Eng and Mat Sabu are obviously advocating the return of Mahathir to the Harapan fold.

But wasn’t Mahathir the culprit who sabotaged Harapan’s reform agenda, betrayed the Harapan coalition and directly caused its instant collapse through his sudden resignation?

So, what is the duo’s justification for embracing Mahathir again as their comrade? Wouldn’t their current action be looked upon as treasonous to Harapan?

Mahathir has already publicly declared Anwar as his enemy No.1. And knowing that Mahathir is the kind of character who would only settle for No.1 position for himself, wouldn’t the duo’s suggestion be interpreted as their intention to ditch reformist icon Anwar in favour of treasonous Mahathir to lead Harapan again?

Many have accused Anwar of having lied when he claimed he had majority support, and that is virtually calling Anwar a conman. Considering Anwar’s illustrious record as the opposition icon for the past two decades, could Anwar be really that stupid as to cook up such an absurd cock and bull story? How many realise that if the Agong had met Anwar promptly on Sept 22 as agreed to receive his presentation of a solid majority, history could have been re-written?

To those Harapan leaders who vent their anger on Anwar for having failed to topple the Perikatan government, may I ask: Has any Harapan leader done anything in that direction? Isn’t it true that Anwar is the only brave soul who undertook the task and that his hitherto failure is not due to his fault but due to extraneous factor?

Instead of vilifying Anwar as failure, shouldn’t they be lauding him as their hero?”

MKINI

.