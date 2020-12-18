BOMBSHELL – UMNO PLANTING TROJAN HORSES INTO MUHYIDDIN’S INNER CIRCLE – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN CONSPIRES TO SEIZE UMNO & RETURN AS ITS NO.1: ‘MALAY LAND’ GRIPPED BY DECEITFUL, SHADOW-PLAY POLITICS – ONLY ANWAR THE BLUR DOESN’T WHAT’S COMING & WHAT’S GOING!

KUALA LUMPUR— Umno is riding high on the weak position of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition and is working to overtake it from within, Datuk A Kadir Jasin said today.

The former New Straits Times (NST) group editor-in-chief said that several Umno leaders who are faced with criminal trials in court, are playing to their advantage knowing well that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are in a desperate situation to stay afloat and in need of support from MPs.

“For Umno, what is important is to try to return to power through the 15th general election. For that, it needs to curb the influence of Bersatu and PAS by being nice to them, but at the same time sabotaging them.

“Umno’s integrated goal is to bury Bersatu and block PAS. With Muhyiddin, Umno already knows its strengths and weaknesses, as well as what else can be blackmailed. With Anwar not knowing as yet,” Kadir said.

He added that Umno’s prospects however are dim if it continues to rely on its current “kleptocratic leadership”, pressuring its next leadership line-up, such as its deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“So in that atmosphere, Muhyiddin remains a sacrificial goat served with various nutritious food, while waiting to be slaughtered. Or he himself is conspiring to seize Umno and return as the party’s number one boss,” Kadir added.

MALAY MAIL

.