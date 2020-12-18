THE KNIVES FROM ALL SIDES ARE OUT FOR SHAFIE – BE IT ANWAR CAMP, UMNO, BERSATU OR PAS – BUT NEVER SAY NEVER! THE ONLY CERTAINTY NOW IS ANWAR IS A LIABILITY, HIS BID TO GET PUPPETS TO REPLACE HIM WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED IN A PAKATAN RARING TO MAKE LANDMARK CHANGES

In recent days former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal has been talking up the possibility of a larger role for East Malaysia as he used Warisan’s annual general assembly to push the divided federal opposition to institute a leadership change and even appeared to offer himself as an alternative to current opposition head Anwar Ibrahim.

The party’s youth chief, Mohd Azis Jamman, subsequently revealed that Warisan is considering spreading its wings to Peninsular Malaysia and become a full-fledged national party.

Yesterday, in an interview with radio station BFM89.9, Shafie went on the offensive again, floating the idea of an East Malaysian opposition leader while stopping short of offering himself the role.

“If Malaysians think that a person coming from Peninsular Malaysia has been presenting themselves (as leader for all Malaysia) for the last 60 years, why not a Sabahan or Sarawakian for that matter?

“Because we are building a nation here. Don’t tell me East Malaysians can’t provide or render their services to the country?” he asked.

Do a decent job in Sabah first

However, despite Shafie’s bold words, most analysts familiar with Sabah’s volatile political scene feel that the Semporna MP may be mistaking the role of kingmaker for one of sufficient broad-based strength that is required to lead the country.

“Shafie should focus on being a strong and effective opposition leader at Sabah state level before reaching for the federal opposition,” said Firdausi Suffian, senior lecturer public policy at UiTM, Sabah.

“Politics is fluid; Shafie was proposed as a prime minister (candidate) by Dr Mahathir Mohamad but before getting too ambitious he has to understand that Warisan is a local party, a Sabah-based party.

“For too long, Sabah has not had a strong opposition in the state assembly. Someone to play the check and balance role for the government. This is what Warisan needs to focus on at the moment.”

Associate Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya’s Sociocultural Department concurs.

“Shafie’s proposal for a leader from East Malaysia to be federal opposition leader or prime ministerial candidate is less realistic because from independence till today, Peninsular Malaysia has provided the core of the main national leadership.

“Even to be put forward as a leader at the opposition level without the support of Anwar’s PKR is difficult to realise because PKR is a big political party with many parliamentary seats. Even a party like Amanah depends on the strength of PKR, without which it may find it difficult to win a seat.

“Most recently, Shafie’s Warisan lost in Sabah and this is a defeat of Warisan leadership at the hands of Bersatu and Umno. Warisan took the lead in Sabah and lost the elections in September, so to blame the current Harapan leadership for that is awkward,” said Awang Azman.

Harapan leader Anwar has come under fire after he failed to prove he had the numbers in the Dewan Rakyat to defeat the final Budget 2021 vote. The PKR president previously claimed to possess a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority in the House.

According to Amir Fareed Rahim, political analyst with KRA Group, Shafie’s stock fell with his defeat in the state election.

“Whilst it is theoretically possible for an opposition leader to be from East Malaysia, one will have to also look at the current political configuration and practicality.

“In the current opposition bench, one will also need to look at the number of opposition MPs from East Malaysia. Their representation is much smaller compared to their Peninsular counterparts.

“The biggest bloc of East Malaysian opposition MPs would be from Warisan – and yet they are not officially part of the larger opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan which comprises of DAP, PKR and Amanah.

“Moreover, assuming the candidate is Shafie, the main difficulty – besides the fact that PKR probably will not accept Anwar Ibrahim being displaced – is that he’s just come from Warisan Plus’s surprising defeat as the incumbents in the September 2020 Sabah snap election,” said Amir.

He highlighted that while Warisan as a party won the most seats in the election, the coalition it led was largely rejected by Sabah’s Kadazandusun-Murut community, and there were questions about its track record and achievement in government in the two years it was in power.

“This is significant because Warisan Plus ran on a campaign which heavily promoted multiracialism and leveraged on Shafie Apdal personally,” he added.

In the footsteps of PBS?

The idea of Warisan spreading its wings to the peninsula calls to mind an attempt by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) in 1995 to field candidates in other states. It fielded three parliamentary candidates in Penang and another three in Sarawak but recorded dismal returns of 0.4 percent and 1.47 percent respectively and promptly dumped the idea.

The notion of Warisan or other East Malaysian parties being widely accepted by Peninsula voters was similarly given short shrift by Awang Azman.

“Leaders in eastern Malaysia are not comparable in stature to Anwar, Mahathir or even ex-premier Najib Abdul Razak. It is difficult to get a charismatic leader who can be accepted at the national level.

“The late Abdul Rahman Yaakub (a former Sarawak chief minister) was seen as very prominent and his role as education minister in the 1960s had a positive impact and his leadership style was accepted without anyone thinking he is from East Malaysia.”

Awang Azman also cited party-hopping, particularly among Sabahan politicians, as a trend that needs to change for them to gain respect.

“The party loyalty is seen as fragile in Sabah with party-hopping very common and is now spreading among elected representatives in the assembly. This situation affects the image and reputation of leaders from Sabah in projecting themselves as principled.”

For Firdausi, the political situation in Malaysia is so fluid that he won’t rule anything out, as the most unlikely of alliances are being proposed and there is a chance that an East Malaysian may be a compromise candidate for the nation’s top job.

“But if an East Malaysian ever becomes a prime minister, they will have to contend with wild expectations. Sabahans or Sarawakians have this utopian idea that if a Sabahan or Sarawakian become a prime minister suddenly you will twin towers in Kota Kinabalu and extensive development plans in East Malaysia. There is nothing wrong to think like that, but the expectation will be high.”

Adib Zalkapli, BowerGroupAsia director, feels that it doesn’t matter where a leader originates from so long as they can form a united front among the diverse political groups and is acceptable to most MPs.

However, he recognises some challenges peculiar to East Malaysia.

“I think every state in Malaysia is unique politically. However, in the case of East Malaysian states, local parties can really thrive, unlike in the peninsula.

“At the same time, it is always tempting for national parties to try to play a bigger role in state politics in East Malaysia. So far only Umno and Bersatu have succeeded in Sabah.”

This would seem to indicate that Warisan is more likely to find itself defending its current stronghold of Sabah rather than expanding to other states.

Looking beyond Shafie

Amir feels that whatever the scenario, Malaysia’s opposition definitely needs a careful rethink of its strategy should the next general election come sooner rather than later.

“The timing of the next general election is also crucial as will be the cycle of issues and circumstances the country faces at that particular point in time – which will determine the choice of prime ministerial candidate the opposition would present.

Amir said that it would certainly strengthen the fabric of Malaysia if the country could have an East Malaysian PM and prove that anyone – or, for the time being, at least any bumiputera – can become PM.

“Sabah and Sarawak have proven in the last few national elections that they are critical kingmakers to the formation of any government, and therefore can now stake their claims for candidates for the top post.

“But it is also important to consider the ‘kind of Malaysia’ the first East Malaysian prime minister becomes head of government of. Winning office may in fact prove to be the easier part. The counter-reaction to this change in the Malaysian polity can be divisive.

“For example, Barack Obama won the US presidency, but America remains racially divided. Even in office, he was subject to racist attacks and condescension. Ironically, some leftist commentators also accused him of being too deferential or non-confrontational when it came to racial issues.

“These are the kind of challenges the first East Malaysian prime minister might face and the political realities of the time,” said Amir.

He added that it is hard to see who else from East Malaysia could be opposition leader besides Shafie at this stage.

“Shafie has charisma and experience and not unlike Anwar, he is committed to multiracialism While other Warisan MPs like former minister Darell Leiking may be refreshing, they would not be able to command support and unite the opposition bloc.

Amir also said that it was not clear whether Sabah and Sarawak’s tradition of pluralism can be replicated in Peninsula Malaysia, where there are genuine racial and religious anxieties, both in the majority as well as minority communities.

“There are fundamental differences in dealing with the political ethos and norms between the East and Peninsular Malaysia – although in some small aspects, there seem to be convergences, such as party hopping.

“Having to depend on peninsula allies or proxies to deal with social conservatives and other key stakeholders will likely limit the effectiveness of a hypothetical East Malaysian leader.

“Furthermore, East Malaysian politics are also becoming hyper-local, as seen in the recent Sabah state election. The knowledge of how to deal with local issues in East Malaysia may also not be totally applicable to dealing with problems in the peninsula.”

What’s next for the opposition: Future generation of leaders weigh in

After being soundly beaten in the Budget 2021 debate, top Harapan and opposition leaders are now manoeuvring to either reinforce their positions, stage a “political reset”, or call for change in their leadership. This is in anticipation of a snap general election in the first quarter of next year – their only real chance at retaking Putrajaya. But what do the leaders of the next generation think? Malaysiakini speaks to five up-and-coming politicians, to find out what they believe should be the next step for the opposition. Their responses have been edited for brevity and clarity. DAP’s Seri Delima assemblyperson Syerleena Abdul Rashid Priority should be on rebuilding this nation, both economically and politically. 2020 has been very challenging for all of us. I strongly believe that we have yet to feel the full brunt of the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, and if anything, the following years will be about re-strategising certain approaches Malaysians, in general, are getting quite fed up with identity politics and for us to progress as a nation, we need to remove any suspicions we have about treating Malaysians as Malaysians The sudden change of government has demoralised most Malaysians and the onus is on us to renew that hope. And to remind everyone that the struggle to uphold democracy and social justice was never meant to be an easy one. 2021 should be about focusing on pressing issues – such as economic recovery, creating jobs, access to education and rebuilding creative industries and tourism – and less politicking. Our country needs all hands on deck. In the long run, yes, Malaysia needs better representation of young leaders, women and minorities. It’s not just a matter of age but also a matter of making sure all groups are given the representation that is required to improve certain things in this country, but we should not forget, or even downplay the importance of experience. PKR’s Julau MP Larry Sng In my opinion, Harapan should work with Perikatan Nasional to ensure that the government is stable until the pandemic is over. In exchange for our support, PN should make a confidence and supply agreement with Harapan. That way Malaysians living in opposition constituencies will be assisted in such times of need, especially since many people fall through the social safety net. The government must put politics aside and place the people’s priorities first. GE15 can be called after the pandemic is over, and in the meantime, Harapan should work out their differences with all opposition parties in preparation for GE15. Amanah Youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin The opposition must realise that they will stay strong and have the potential to win back the people’s heart if they are united and work together. The opposition must be stronger in checking and balancing PN’s confusing policies, which focus only on giving political goodies to MPs to retain their slim majority. In fact, the opposition can already start discussing how to divide seats in the forthcoming general election. Negotiations should not be rigid or closed. Willingness from all parties in the opposition bloc to negotiate and compromise will be a good start in forming a stronger, grand coalition. There is no need for a change in opposition leader. But Harapan has to be inclusive in expanding power to Harapan Plus. The idea of a grand coalition should be explored. Strengths in Sabah and Sarawak must be harnessed. Warisan wirawati deputy chief Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas All politicians, irrespective of parties, should spend more time in regenerating the economy and protecting the rakyat from the Covid-19 pandemic as a whole. That should be the main priority now. But the present situation, where Pakatan Harapan and the opposition bloc are having a leadership struggle, also needs immediate attention as a snap election could be imminent. The first move that is required is for the Harapan Presidential Council to meet and thrash out an answer to this problem. The last presidential council meeting being cancelled as it was thought that this subject would be brought up and will be completely unhelpful. The opposition must be able to speak honestly and forthrightly among themselves to sort out this impasse. Changes should be made if agreed by all, and if they are found to be necessary. Muda co-founder Dr Thanussha F Xavier Muda’s stand from the beginning is to always prioritise the people above politicking, especially now with the ongoing pandemic. Bipartisan efforts to achieve a consensus that is beneficial to the people is the way forward. This was executed in Johor and which Muda earnestly tried to achieve with bipartisan discussions federally so that we can do away with mundane and useless spending, such as Jasa/J-Kom, when the funding could be directed to those who really need it, such as university students. With the failed third vote at the budget, it has become clear that the opposition block needs to re-strategise and move forward with “politik baru” (new politics), as repeatedly called for by Muda. It is time to move on from government MPs that have manipulated some in the opposition to their tune with empty promises of toppling the government and forge ahead on being united as an opposition block. This pivotal moment is also the perfect opportunity for the opposition block to empower young people and fresh faces in politics. Not forgetting, including more women in politics, as the current decisions are being made by mostly men. As far as leadership goes, regardless of who the individual is or where the individual is from, he or she should be someone who can command the respect of the opposition bloc, have the support of the people and must prioritise the rakyat above all.

