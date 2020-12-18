MUHYIDDIN VISITS NAJIB’S MOTHER

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin this evening visited former prime minister Najib Razak’s ailing mother, Rahah Mohamed Noah at the Prince Court Hospital.

In a Facebook post, the prime minister urged Malaysians to pray for Rahah, who is the widow of the nation’s second prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein.

He also posted pictures of him walking alongside Najib and speaking to Najib’s brother, and former CIMB group chairman Nazir Razak.

The King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and Perak Sultan, Sultan Nazrin Shah, also paid Rahah a visit today.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, former deputy prime minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also visited Rahah later this evening.

“We pray that she will recover quickly,” he said in a Facebook post.

Najib said that his mother was unwell and that many had come to visit her in hospital.

“This is a very difficult and worrying time for the family,” he said in a Facebook post.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.