COVID INFECTIONS GO VIRAL AGAIN – 862 NEW CASES – LEAVING MUHYIDDIN & CO CONVENIENTLY CLUELESS – ‘WE DON’T KNOW WHEN CONDITIONAL MCO WILL END’

FOR the fourth consecutive day, the daily number of new Covid-19 infections surpassed 850 cases, with the cumulative number of cases breaching the 22,000 mark.

Another three deaths were reported, bringing the country’s death toll to 193 while health authorities battle to treat 7,681 active cases.

Director-general of health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 862 new cases today, Sabah once again recorded the highest number of daily cases at 673.

This is the 14th straight day the state has recorded the most number of cases. Cumulatively, Sabah now has 8,746 Covid-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

We don’t know when conditional MCO will end – Ismail Sabri

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob now says that is not set in stone as the situation is still fluid.

“We still do not know whether the conditional MCO that we announced will be extended or ended.

“For Selangor and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, it was supposed to end on Oct 27 and for Sabah, we had set a date as well, but we do not know.

“The situation will change from time to time,” Ismail said in a press conference today.

At the same time, he denied reports of Malacca being placed under enhanced MCO, calling it “fake news”.

“I hold this press conference every day, and if you watch my daily press conferences, I have never said that Malacca would be placed under enhanced MCO.

“If I did not announce it and the Health Ministry director-general did not announce it, then it is fake news. So do not believe (the fake news),” Ismail said.

He was referring to a message going viral on social media, which consists of what appears to be a news article stating Malacca residents would not be allowed to cross state borders starting midnight on Oct 19 till Nov 4 as purportedly announced by Ismail.  MKINI

