BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN REGIME ORDERS 1 MILLION WORKERS IN CMCO STATES TO WORK FROM HOME FROM OCT 22 AS COVID-19 WORSENS

1 million workers in CMCO states ordered to work from home from Thursday

PETALING JAYA: Workers in the public and private sector in states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) involved in management and supervision will be instructed to work from home from Oct 22 onwards, to reduce the number of workers at premises.

Meanwhile, all workers who have to be on-site for work are to undergo swab tests, with Socso to cover the costs for contributors.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is in view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in their respective states and clusters involving workplaces, adding that this will affect some one million employees.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

