WITH UMNO THWARTED – TEMPORARILY AT LEAST – MUHYIDDIN HEAVES A SIGH OF RELIEF: BERSATU NOW CANCELS ITS OWN SUPREME COUNCIL MEETING AFTER UMNO & MN MEETINGS FOILED ‘DUE TO ‘CMCO’

BERSATU’S supreme council meeting, scheduled for this afternoon, has been postponed, a day after Umno and Muafakat Nasional also postponed their meetings, citing the conditional movement-control order (CMCO).

Party officials said the meeting, which was supposed to be held online at 2pm, has been postponed, without further details.

“The meeting is postponed,” said a source.

This comes after Umno postponed its high-level Supreme Council meeting in Janda Baik, Pahang, yesterday which would have decided whether it stays in the Perikatan Nasional government.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the meeting was postponed until the CMCO is lifted.

Also yesterday, the much-hyped about meeting between Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his allies, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Abdul Hadi Awang, failed to take place.

Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa said the meeting was cancelled, without further explanation.

The meeting was to settle disputes between Bersatu, Umno and PAS in an effort to resolve the ongoing political impasse.

This meeting was purportedly scheduled after Muhyiddin was said to have lost the majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claims he has sufficient majority support to become the next prime minister.

