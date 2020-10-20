CONGRATS HANNAH YEOH, MICHELLE NG, WONG CHEN & SIVARASA – SUBANG JAYA IS NOW A CITY – THANKS TO THE HARDWORK OF PAKATAN REPS PAST & PRESENT

After 22 years as a municipality, Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today declared that Subang Jaya has been accorded with city status.

“I, the Sultan of Selangor, hereby declare and stipulate that the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) will become a city from Oct 20, 2020, until forever and will need to be referred to as the Subang Jaya City Council (Majlis Bandaraya Subang Jaya, or MBSJ),” he said in a statement.

Instead of a municipal council president, the city will now be administered by a mayor.

Municipal councillors will also be known as city councillors from now on.

Among the criteria for a municipality to be declared as a city is it needs to have no less than 500,000 inhabitants and the local council needs to post annual revenue of more than RM100 million.

Malaysia presently has 16 cities – Subang Jaya, Seremban, Seberang Perai, Kuala Lumpur, Ipoh, Kuching, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Shah Alam, Melaka, Alor Setar, Miri, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Terengganu, Georgetown and Iskandar Puteri.

Noraini is first mayor

In a separate statement, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari named Noraini Roslan as the city’s first mayor.

Noraini is no stranger to Subang Jaya as she has been the MPSJ president since Jan 2018.

Prior to that, she had helmed the Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor local councils.

She holds a Masters of Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina, US and a Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning from East Carolina University, also in the US.

MKINI

.