BOMBSHELL – THIS TRICK, THAT TRICK – BUT STILL MUHYIDDIN, LIKE A DURIAN FOLLOWING GRAVITY, WILL FALL VERY SOON – AND THOSE WHO FOLLOW HIM WILL BE ‘SOLD ON THE SIDEWALKS TO BE EATEN – BECAUSE THIS IS THE ‘CASH REWARD’ OF GOD FOR THE TREASONOUS & THOSE WHO BITE THE HAND THAT ONCE FED THEM’

1. Like a durian that is just waiting for the time to fall, it no longer needs to be picked up, just waiting for the breeze to blow.

2. When he falls, the others will follow; then it can be sold on the sidewalks to be eaten – Insha Allah that is what will happen to Muhyiddin and his apologies in the near future.

3. That is the cash reward of ALLAH SWT to the TREASONS – TREASONS who are willing to bite the hand that once fed them food.

4. Pray that the issue of NIKA GEE, SODOMY and DEFAMATION involving the second wife will not be dug up to the wormhole after this.

5. It is inconceivable every night before bed and every morning, these people – Muhyiddin, Hamzah and Azmin don’t imagine and think how much support or votes still support them or the number who have run away.

6. Can Muhyiddin be considered as a caricature drawing below:

🙈🙉🙊

BLIND, DEAF, MUTE

7. There is a saying

‘Like a fox

Chicken Feathers ’

which means the wicked pretending to be good; The purpose of this proverb is to warn us to always be careful and vigilant towards such people so that:

‘No Bananas

Fruitful Twice ‘

8. Now he is hiding behind the so-called WABAK COVID 19 so that somehow the Special Message is delivered and read the same prayer that is repeated on TV, he is a good and trustworthy leader, that is a political toy to strengthen his position.

9. Whatever the people do, they start to get tired and lose faith in him.

10. According to Abu Hurairah RA, Rasullullah SAW SAID – 3 signs or characteristics to recognize hypocrites:

i. When He

Talk to him

Lying

ii. When He

Promise Him

Not Accurate

iii. When He

Trusted

He is a traitor

11. ‘Adat Melayu

Taboo Treason

Traitors

Eaten Curse

According to Lust

Come on

Curse

Cursed People

His Death Is Dead ‘

12. ALLAH SWT not only HATES people who are hypocritical but also promises hell for those who SUPPORT or SUPPORT them.

13. Explained further in Surah Al Baqarah, page 25, verse 167 which means:

“And For The People Who Follow It Said If Given The Opportunity (back to the world) Of course We Will Not Follow Them;

They Will Not Come Out of Hell ”

14. The people, especially the voters in the last General Election (GE) still remember his promise that he will NEVER RETURN WITH UMNO because UMNO is a ROBBER party and PAS is supposedly a party that fights for Islam but SUPPORTS ROBBERS – what kind of Islam is this? his question.

“NO WAY” !!!

that was Muhyiddin’s promise and shout which was greeted with thunderous applause by those who flooded his talk.

15. In less than 2 years only, the deck of the power of all the SPEECH, PROMISE and TRUST given by the people has been wasted.

16. It is up to the reader to calculate whether Muhyiddin MEETS characteristics such as the HYPOCRITES who have been described by Rasullulah SAW or vice versa.

17. Covid-19 that hit our country BECAUSE of the Sabah State Election; this matter has been acknowledged by himself.

18. State Elections MUST be held following Muhyiddin’s dirty political toys who want to replace Shafie Apdal with Musa Aman.

19. It is common knowledge that Muhyiddin had sent Hamzah Zainuddin, Home Minister and Secretary-General of BERSATU and Nardin Awang, his own Political Secretary to URGE THEY to follow their lead, but was rejected and on Shafie’s suggestion, the State Assembly was dissolved.

20. UMNO leaders led by Zahid Hamidi are an OLD PONDANs who are willing to be played by Muhyiddin.

21. BERSATU ONLY with 6 Seats CAN DECEIVE UMNO with 39 Seats so willing to agree Muhyiddin is featured even though originally BERSATU Muhyiddin was only represented by 6 Members of Parliament BEFORE UMNO and PKR traitors jumped into the BERSATU pool like frogs.

22. The latest when UMNO is willing

LOSING to give the post of Sabah Chief Minister to BERSATU while UMNO has more support than BERSATU.

23. It should be with the largest number of Ministers and Deputies in the world and almost all Members of Parliament have been sweetened by GLC posts but support for him in Parliament continues to decrease NOT increase; his life was constantly haunted by instability as a leader.

24. YOU HAVE FAILED or in English, YOU ARE A FAILURE.

25. To SIMPLE the task of His Majesty the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong and to PROVE you are not the type of creature who is only selfish from the people and if it is still DIGNIFIED then it is recommended that it is better to RESIGN before being thrown out.

26. YOU ARE FIGHTING A LOSING BATTLE.

27. Hopefully my writing can be read by everyone including Muhyiddin and his friends.

-Tamrin Tun Ghafar

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

1. Umpama buah durian yang hanya menunggu masa untuk gugur, ia tak perlu lagi dijolok, hanya menunggu angin sepoi meniupnya.

2. Apabila dia jatuh, yang lain pun akan ikut sama; maka bolehlah dijual di kaki-kaki lima untuk dimakan – Insha Allah itulah yang AKAN berlaku kepada Muhyiddin dan pengampu – pengampu beliau dalam masa terdekat ini.

3. Itulah balasan tunai ALLAH SWT kepada PENGKHIANAT – PENGKHIANAT yang sanggup menggigit tangan yang pernah menyuap makanan kepada mereka.

4. Berdoalah agar isu NIKA GEE, SEMBURIT dan FITNAH yang melibatkan isteri kedua tidak akan dikorek sehingga ke lubang cacing selepas ini.

5. Tak boleh dibayangkan setiap malam sebelum tidur dan setiap pagi, mereka ini – Muhyiddin, Hamzah dan Azmin dok terbayang dan berfikir berapakah jumlah sokongan atau undi yang masih kekal menyokong mereka atau jumlah yang dah lari.

6. Apakah Muhyiddin boleh dianggap seperti lukisan karikatur dibawah ini :

🙈🙉🙊

BUTA , PEKAK , BISU

7. Terdapat pepatah

‘Umpama Musang

Berbulu Ayam’

yang membawa maksud orang jahat yang berpura – pura baik; tujuan pepatah ini memberi kita AMARAN supaya senantiasa berhati – hati dan berwaspada terhadap orang sebegini agar :

‘Pisang Tidak

Berbuah Dua Kali’

8. Kini beliau sedang bersembunyi di sebalik WABAK COVID 19 konongnya dengan entah berapa kali Perutusan Khas disampaikan dan membaca doa yang sama yang di diulang – ulang di kaca TV, beliau ini pemimpin yang baik dan boleh dipercayai, itulah mainan politik bagi menguatkan kedudukannya.

9. Apa pun yang dilakukan rakyat mula jemu dan hilang kepercayaan terhadap beliau.

10. Mengikut Abu Hurairah RA , Rasullullah SAW BERSABDA – 3 tanda atau ciri bagi mengenali orang MUNAFIK :

i. Apabila Dia

Bercakap Dia

Bohong

ii. Apabila Dia

Berjanji Dia

Tidak Tepati

iii. Apabila Dia

Diberi Amanah

Dia Khianati

11. ‘Adat Melayu

Pantang Khianat

Orang Khianat

DiMakan Kutuk

Menurut Nafsu

Datanglah

Laknat

Orang Laknat

Matinya Teruk’

12. ALLAH SWT bukan sahaja BENCI kepada orang yang besikap MUNAFIK tapi juga berjanji neraka jahanam bagi mereka yang MENYOKONG atau BERSEKONGKOL dengannya.

13. Dijelaskan lagi dalam Surah Al Baqarah, muka surat 25, ayat 167 yang bermaksud :

“Dan Bagi Orang – Orang Yang Mengikutinya Berkata Sekiranya DiBeri Kesempatan ( kembali ke dunia ) Tentu Kami Tidak Akan Mengikuti Mereka;

Mereka Tidak Akan Keluar Dari Neraka”

14. Rakyat khususnya pengundi – pengundi pada Pilihanraya Umum ( PRU ) yang lepas masih ingat janji beliau bahawa beliau TIDAK AKAN KEMBALI LAGI BERSAMA UMNO kerana UMNO adalah parti PEROMPAK dan PAS pula kononnya parti yang memperjuangkan Islam tapi MENYOKONG PEROMPAK – Islam jenis apa ini? soal beliau.

” NO WAY ” !!!

itulah janji dan teriakan Muhyiddin yang disambut dengan tepukan gemuruh oleh mereka yang membanjiri ceramah beliau.

15. Tak sampai 2 tahun sahaja, dek gilakan kuasa segala CAKAP, JANJI dan AMANAH yang diberi rakyat telah disia – siakan.

16. Terserahlah kepada pembaca membuat perhitungan sama ada Muhyiddin MENEPATI ciri – ciri seperti orang MUNAFIK yang telah diSabdakan Rasullulah SAW atau sebaliknya.

17. Covid-19 yang melanda negara kita BERPUNCA dari Pilihanraya Negeri Sabah; perkara ini telah diakui oleh beliau sendiri.

18. Pilihanraya Negeri TERPAKSA diadakan ekoran mainan politik kotor Muhyiddin yang mahu menggantikan Shafie Apdal dengan Musa Aman.

19. Umum semua tahu Muhyiddin telah menghantar Hamzah Zainuddin, Menteri Dalam Negeri merangkap Setiausaha Agung BERSATU dan Nardin Awang , Setiausaha Politiknya sendiri untuk MENDESAK TYT mengikut telunjuk mereka, namun ditolak dan atas cadangan Shafie, Dewan Negeri pun dibubarkan.

20. Pemimpin – pemimpin UMNO yang dipimpin oleh Zahid Hamidi adalah merupakan PONDAN TUA yang sanggup dipermainkan oleh Muhyiddin.

21. BERSATU yang HANYA punyai 6 Kerusi BOLEH MEMPERDAYA UMNO yang punyai 39 Kerusi sehingga sanggup bersetuju Muhyiddin diketengahkan walaupun asalnya BERSATU Muhyiddin hanya diwakili 6 Ahli Parlimen SEBELUM Pengkhianat UMNO dan PKR melompat ke kolam BERSATU seperti katak.

22. Yang terbaharu apabila UMNO sanggup

MENGALAH memberi jawatan Ketua Menteri Sabah kepada BERSATU sedangkan UMNO mendapat sokongan lebih daripada BERSATU.

23. Sepatutnya dengan jumlah Menteri dan Timbalan yang terbesar di dunia dan hampir kesemua Ahli – Ahli Parlimen telah digula – gulakan dengan jawatan GLC namun sokongan terhadap beliau di Parlimen terus berkurangan BUKAN bertambah; nyawa beliau senantiasa dihantui oleh ketidakstabilan sebagai seorang pemimpin.

24. ANDA SUDAH GAGAL atau dalam bahasa Inggerisnya, YOU ARE A FAILURE.

25. Bagi MEMUDAHKAN tugas Duli Yang Di Pertuan Agong dan bagi MEMBUKTIKAN anda bukan jenis makhluk yang hanya mementingkan diri dari rakyat dan jika masih BERMARUAH maka disarankan adalah lebih baik MELETAK JAWATAN sebelum dicampak keluar.

26. YOU ARE FIGHTING A LOSING BATTLE.

27. Semoga tulisan saya ini dapat dibaca oleh semua termasuk Muhyiddin dan konco – konconya.

