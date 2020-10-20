JEFFREY ‘FROGGIE’ KITINGAN JUMPS TO BIG CONCLUSIONS – ‘NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE NO USE, WHAT MAKES MAHATHIR THINK HE CAN WIN WHEN HE HAS ONLY 5 MPs?’

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Jeffrey Kitingan has branded the call for a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a waste of time as there is no guarantee the next prime minister will last long either.

Kitingan also urged allied parties in the Perikatan Nasional government to put politics on the back burner for now, given the recent showdown between Umno leaders and Muhyiddin, with the former threatening to reconsider its position in the alliance.

“I am concerned such actions would invite opportunists to disrupt the functioning of the government, just like what PKR Anwar Ibrahim is doing.

“At a time like this, when we are facing Covid-19 and economic crisis, why should we be adding another problem of political instability to the mix?” he said.

The Keningau MP and Tambunan assemblyperson said that as allies of the PN government, all parties should be strengthening the government, not blackmailing the prime minister.

“When is it ever going to end? I think they should be helping to strengthen the government, rather than weaken it,” the Sabah deputy chief minister added.

He also mocked the suggestion by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) supporters to appoint former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad as interim prime minister until the next general election, saying it is an illogical proposal as there is nothing wrong with the current prime minister.

“If they said Muhyiddin does not command the majority of the MPs, what makes them think Tun Mahathir does? He has only 5 MPs,” Kitingan said.

He said it was a time of war, such as now when the country is facing an invisible enemy, and he went on to urge all parties to work together instead, to ensure that the battle is won.

Kitingan warned that continued political turmoil and the possible collapse of the current government could result in the eventual enforcement of a state of emergency to stop the bickering and allow a smoother operation to combat Covid-19.

He said the current Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition government in Sabah was stable and focused on the challenges ahead.

“We are united in GRS, and our government is focused on fighting Covid-19 and turning around the economy for the welfare and benefit of the people after suffering for almost two years under the Warisan Plus government,” he added.

MKINI

.