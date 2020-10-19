NO RESPITE, COVID RAGES ON – 865 NEW CASES, SABAH & SELANGOR CONTINUE TO CLIMB

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 865 new Covid-19 infections on Monday (Oct 19), making it the third day in a row of cases being above the 800 mark.

At a press conference here on Monday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were three new deaths, bringing the death toll to 190.

The bulk of the new cases continue to come from Sabah, with 643 new infections reported in the state alone.

After Sabah, Selangor recorded 107 cases followed by Labuan with 34 cases and Penang (26).

There are seven import cases while the rest are local transmissions.

Malaysia also discharged 455 patients, which means the total of recoveries is 13,717.

The total number of active cases in the country has now gone up to 7,436 cases.

Cumulatively, Malaysia has 21,363 cases.

Currently, 99 people are being treated at intensive care units, with 32 of them requiring ventilator support.

ANN

.