FATAL FAT REDUCTION IN CHERAS: MOTHER & DAUGHTER DETAINED OVER DEATH OF CLIENT AT THEIR BEAUTY CENTRE

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have detained the owners of a beauty centre in Cheras over the death of a female customer on Sunday (Oct 18), says Comm Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin.

The Kuala Lumpur police chief said that the two owners are a woman and her daughter, and added that the two have been detained to assist the investigation under Section 304 of the Penal Code.

Section 304 of the Penal Code is the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

It is learnt that the victim had requested for a fat reduction procedure although the centre was not an expert on it.

Comm Saiful said the victim lost consciousness after being injected on the arm.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and died soon after.

“We are still ascertaining the cause of death,” Comm Saiful told a press conference at the Sentul police headquarters on Monday (Oct 19).

ANN

.