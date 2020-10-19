Let’s reconcile for the sake of nation, says Umno Youth

He said when cases subside, the government can dissolve parliament for the 15th general election.
The federal territories minister was commenting on a news report, in which Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party Pejuang named the 95-year-old politician as the most suitable candidate to replace Muhyiddin.
“There is no need to think about a replacement at this moment. We should work together, help the government.
The Ketereh MP pointed out that the US has a large number of Covid-19 cases and it is heading for a presidential election next month.
“Give the PM time to save the nation and lives first. I believe the PM will leave it to the people (once the crisis is over),” he added.
Over the past week or two, Umno appears to be holding Muhyiddin’s administration, which is clinging to power with a two-seat majority, hostage.
Last week, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan dropped a bombshell when he announced that his party is mulling withdrawing its support for the Perikatan Nasional government.
He added that Umno would renegotiate the terms with the government.
The announcement came in the wake of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, where he claimed to have submitted documentation to show he has the majority support of MPs to form a new government.
Following this, Ahmad said Umno would submit its demands to Muhyiddin after its supreme council meeting tomorrow.
“Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will reveal the details on our new terms once it has been firmed and agreed upon,” he added.
Whereas supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said, Umno should be given the deputy premier post.
“By right, the deputy prime minister’s post should be given to Umno.
“Umno as the largest PN component should be rewarded and given recognition, but unfortunately that has not been the case,” he added.
After coming into power following a political coup in February, Muhyiddin chose to depart from tradition by appointing four senior ministers as opposed to a number two.
The four are former PKR leader Azmin Ali, who has since joined Bersatu, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Fadillah Yusof and Bersatu’s Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
