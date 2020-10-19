Let’s reconcile for the sake of nation, says Umno Youth

POLITICIANS, regardless of their parties, must call for a truce in these trying times to find solutions for the various problems faced by the nation, said Umno Youth chief Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

This is a time for political reconciliation, Asyraf said, in urging parties to consider a national reconciliation agenda for the sake of the country.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing daily, our economy is declining, unemployment is on the rise,” he said.

“The people are suffering and have expressed concerns during this unprecedented phenomenon. It is time for all politicians regardless of party to call for ceasefire and find solutions to deal with the people’s problems.”

Asyraf’s comments come after a week of uncertainties following the power tussle between PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Anwar claims to have the majority of support from the Dewan Rakyat MPs to form a new government while Muhyiddin is shoring up support from PAS and Bersatu, with Umno still undecided who they should align with in the current political scenario.

Asyraf said the national reconciliation agenda should give priority for all parties to suspend any disputes and power struggle.

“This does not mean we are letting go of our ideology but this is putting things into perspective.

“We need to channel all our focus to help the people who are being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Asyraf said, to fulfil the national reconciliation agenda, each politician must show clear political will, sincerity and commitment.

“We will be punished by the people if we don’t.

“They are fed up with our behaviour as we have not stopped quarrelling for power. There seems to be no end to that,” he added.

