UMNO FACTIONS START TO THINK TWICE ABOUT ‘OVER-SQUEEZING’ MUHYIDDIN – FROM WAR CRIES ABOUT ‘UNHAPPY GRASSROOTS’, CAMPS LINKED TO MAT HASAN INLUDING UMNO YOUTH & THOSE ALREADY WITH CUSHY POSTS IN MUHYIDDIN’S CABINET WORRY ABOUT NAJIB, ZAHID OR KU LI GAINING THE UPPERHAND IF MUHYIDDIN FALLS

Politics | October 19, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Let’s reconcile for the sake of nation, says Umno Youth

POLITICIANS, regardless of their parties, must call for a truce in these trying times to find solutions for the various problems faced by the nation, said Umno Youth chief Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

This is a time for political reconciliation, Asyraf said, in urging parties to consider a national reconciliation agenda for the sake of the country.

“Covid-19 cases are increasing daily, our economy is declining, unemployment is on the rise,” he said.

“The people are suffering and have expressed concerns during this unprecedented phenomenon. It is time for all politicians regardless of party to call for ceasefire and find solutions to deal with the people’s problems.”

Anwar claims to have the majority of support from the Dewan Rakyat MPs to form a new government while Muhyiddin is shoring up support from PAS and Bersatu, with Umno still undecided who they should align with in the current political scenario.

Asyraf said the national reconciliation agenda should give priority for all parties to suspend any disputes and power struggle.

“This does not mean we are letting go of our ideology but this is putting things into perspective.

“We need to channel all our focus to help the people who are being hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Asyraf said, to fulfil the national reconciliation agenda, each politician must show clear political will, sincerity and commitment.

“We will be punished by the people if we don’t.

“They are fed up with our behaviour as we have not stopped quarrelling for power. There seems to be no end to that,” he added.

Annuar: Let PM save lives for now, hold polls when Covid-19 cases subside

BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has appealed for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to be given time to resolve the Covid-19 crisis.

He said when cases subside, the government can dissolve parliament for the 15th general election.

The federal territories minister was commenting on a news report, in which Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party Pejuang named the 95-year-old politician as the most suitable candidate to replace Muhyiddin.

“There is no need to think about a replacement at this moment. We should work together, help the government.

The Ketereh MP pointed out that the US has a large number of Covid-19 cases and it is heading for a presidential election next month.

“Give the PM time to save the nation and lives first. I believe the PM will leave it to the people (once the crisis is over),” he added.

Over the past week or two, Umno appears to be holding Muhyiddin’s administration, which is clinging to power with a two-seat majority, hostage.

Last week, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan dropped a bombshell when he announced that his party is mulling withdrawing its support for the Perikatan Nasional government.

He added that Umno would renegotiate the terms with the government.

The announcement came in the wake of opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, where he claimed to have submitted documentation to show he has the majority support of MPs to form a new government.

Following this, Ahmad said Umno would submit its demands to Muhyiddin after its supreme council meeting tomorrow.

“Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will reveal the details on our new terms once it has been firmed and agreed upon,” he added.

Whereas supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said, Umno should be given the deputy premier post.

“By right, the deputy prime minister’s post should be given to Umno.

“Umno as the largest PN component should be rewarded and given recognition, but unfortunately that has not been the case,” he added.

After coming into power following a political coup in February, Muhyiddin chose to depart from tradition by appointing four senior ministers as opposed to a number two.

The four are former PKR leader Azmin Ali, who has since joined Bersatu, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Fadillah Yusof and Bersatu’s Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle