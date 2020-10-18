NEW CASES SHOOT TO 871 – AND EXPECTED TO EXCEED 1,000 DAILY SOON – BUT COVID-19 INFECTIVITY RATE NOW DOWN TO 1.5 FROM 2.2 A MONTH AGO

The country today registered 871 new Covid-19 cases, marking yet another record high for the second consecutive day since the start of the pandemic in January, according to Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The country recorded 869 new cases yesterday. The new cases today bring the cumulative infections to date to 20,498.

Noor Hisham, speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya this evening, also reported seven deaths today.

The seven new deaths are as follows:

Case 13,525 (Death 181): 61-year-old in Sabah, died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth. No pre-existing conditions.

Case 12,984 (Death 182): 70-year-old in Sabah, died at Hospital Tawau. Had high blood pressure.

Case 13,706 (Death 183): 57-year-old in Sabah, died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth. Had high blood pressure.

Case 20,328 (Death 184): 55-year-old in Sabah, died at Hospital Duchess of Kent. Had high blood pressure.

Case 20,329 (Death 185): 41-year-old in Sabah, died at Hospital Tawau. No pre-existing conditions.

Case 17,779 (Death 186): 44-year-old in Sabah, died at Duchess of Kent Hospital. Had heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia.

Case 20,401 (Death 187): 46-year-old in Selangor, died at an undisclosed hospital. Had no pre-existing conditions.

The number of Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment also crossed the 7,000 mark for the first time, now standing at 7,049 patients.

There are a total of 86 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit (ICU) with 28 of which need a ventilator to breathe.

On the flip side, the country today also recorded 701 recoveries, the highest number of discharged in a day to date.

Of the 871 new cases today, 866 are locally transmitted while five were imported.

The breakdown of the new locally-transmitted cases today are as follows:

Sabah (702 new cases)

Kepayan Prison cluster (new): 49 cases

Existing clusters: 81 cases

Other screening sources: 572 cases

Selangor (72 new cases)

Auto cluster (new): 5 cases

Existing clusters: 32 cases

Other screening sources: 35 cases

Penang (45 new cases)

Alma cluster (new): 3 cases

Existing clusters: 40 cases

Other screening sources: 2 cases

Perak (10 new cases)

Existing clusters: 10 cases

Labuan (9 new cases)

Bah Layangan cluster (new): 1 case

Existing clusters: 6 cases

Other screening sources: 2 cases

Kedah (9 new cases)

Existing clusters: 8 cases

Other screening sources: 1 case

Kuala Lumpur (7 new cases)

Existing clusters: 4 cases

Other screening sources: 3 cases

Sarawak (5 new cases)

Existing clusters: 4 cases

Other screening sources: 1 case

Negeri Sembilan (3 new cases)

Existing clusters: 1 case

Other screening sources: 2 case

Terengganu (2 new cases)

Existing clusters: 2 cases

Johor (1 new case)

Existing clusters: 1 case

Malacca (1 new case)

Existing clusters: 1 case

The four new clusters today include the Alma cluster involving the districts of Seberang Perai Selatan and Seberang Perai Tengah in Penang, Auto cluster involving the districts of Petaling, Kuala Langat and Klang in Selangor and Seremban in Negeri Sembilan.

The other two clusters are Kepayan Prison cluster in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and Bah Layangan cluster in Labuan.

Elaborating on the situation in Sabah which is the most severe, Noor Hisham said the state has recorded cumulative cases of 7,439 to date.

He added that a total of 251,030 people in the state have been screened. Sabah has a positive rate of 2.96 percent.

Covid-19 infectivity rate down to 1.5, says Noor Hisham

THE Covid-19 infectivity potential value, known as R-naught (R0), has now dropped to 1.5 after four weeks, said Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The director-general of health said the infection value stood at 2.2 at the start of the third wave of infections on September 20.

“The R0 value at the start of the third wave September 20 was at 2.2, but within four weeks it has decreased to 1.5,” he said in a special presser in Putrajaya today.

“This means, with the efforts we have taken, we have been able to avoid a sharp increase in cases.”

Noor Hisham however warned it was still possible to expect daily Covid-19 cases to increase but not abruptly.

“With the number of positive cases reported daily, it was found that it was still following the projectory line of the value of R0 = 1.5. Therefore, it is still possible to expect daily Covid cases to increase but not abruptly,” he said.

He added that the infectivity value can drop to below 1 with the people cooperating to strictly comply with the standard operating procedure.

“The third wave is indeed more challenging even if we are more prepared in terms of capacity and public health actions are being carried out.”

R0 is a value that represents on average the number of people that a single infected person can be expected to transmit that disease to.