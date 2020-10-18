MOUNT UMNO ERUPTS – SPEWING VOLCANIC POISON & POLITICAL DEATH FOR MANY: PRO-NAJIB LEADER PLUNGEST THE KNIFE INTO MUHIDDIN’S BACK WHILE DEFENDING ZAHID – EVEN PAS IS NO LONGER SAFE FROM UMNO’S ‘RIGHTEOUS’ ANGER – FOR JOINING PN WITHOUT ‘GETTING APPROVAL’

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s style of making political decisions on an ad-hoc basis without first consulting with leaders in Muafakat Nasional (MN) can endanger Umno in the 15th general election, said Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

The Johor Umno Liaison Committee Deputy said, to date, Muhyiddin has not called for an official meeting with Bersatu, Umno and PAS since Perikatan Nasional (PN) was formed in March.

“This is Muhyiddin’s way of making ad-hoc decisions among party leaders and it is not surprising because Bersatu itself has no one. But, Umno will follow the grassroots wishes (when making decisions).

“This is Muhyiddin’s way for his own political interests, that’s why there is a rift between Umno and Bersatu because Muhyiddin’s style does not take into account the grassroots compared to Umno,” he told news portal Suara Merdeka.

Nur Jazlan said one example was when Bersatu changed drastically from a Malay party to accept non-Malays among its ranks a week after joining MN.

“Suddenly non-Malay MPs can become an associate member of Bersatu.

“This is not a grassroots decision but (directly) from the leader while Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi prefers to make decisions according to the sentiments of the grassroots,” he said.

Nur Jazlan, said the decision of Umno Political Bureau to consider leaving PN was made by members of the Supreme Council (MT) and state Umno liaison chairmen who follow the wishes of the grassroots.

Nur Jazlan also said that PAS also raised questions when its decision to join PN did not get Umno’s approval.

“There is confusion now, on which party leads the government, MN or PN?

“That is why the decision to propose MN as an official political coalition is a dilemma to PAS.

“Would they (PAS) be a member of MN and PN at the same time?

Nur Jazlan added that the action of Umno Political Bureau to consider leaving PN stems from the actions of Muhyiddin and his senior members during the Sabah state election which sidelined Umno.

“Umno people in the Peninsula are discouraged from supporting Muhyiddin and PN.

“Morally, Muhyiddin has lost his support and rights as prime minister. What’s more, this appointed PM is from a party that has a majority of only two seats.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.