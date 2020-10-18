‘SODOMIZED’ BY UMNO OR NOT, HOW ANWAR SHAMES PAKATAN: NOW SNAKE-PIT UMNO BIGWIGS GLOAT ‘HE CAME TO US FOR SUPPORT & WE NEVER SUPPORTED HIM BECAUSE HE WAS WITH DAP’ – IMAGINE TO WHAT EXTENT DID ANWAR DECEIVE HIS LONG-TIME PAKATAN ALLIES – THEY SHOULD DEMAND HE QUITS AS OPPOSITION LEADER

Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said the party had not yet pulled the “hand brake” on its support of the Perikatan Nasional government of Muhyiddin Yassin.

On the other hand, Umno demands due recognition given that it’s the party that contributes the most seats in the government.

“I did not say Umno pulls the ‘hand brake’. There has been no decision to pull the ‘hand brake’. This question does not arise, so far.

“Tomorrow I do not know, the fact is that things can change,” said the Pasir Salak MP (below) in an interview with Mingguan Malaysia when asked to comment on the internal crisis that is currently plaguing PN.

The crisis began when opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim announced he had the support of a majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat and this was followed by Umno expressing its intention to reconsider the party’s support for the PN government.

Umno has since laid out its new terms for continuing political cooperation with PN, according to Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

He told Malaysiakini that a list of terms had been conveyed during a video conference with Muhyiddin which took about 40 minutes, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz dismissed claims that many Umno MPs would support Anwar as PM.

“No Anwar, no DAP. He (Anwar) came to us to ask for support and we never supported him, because he was with the DAP,” he told Berita Harian today.

Nazri also claimed that the PKR president’s attempt to displace the PN government had never received Umno’s blessing, let alone that of the majority of the party’s MPs.

Nazri said he was confident that the matter would not become a reality but did support his party’s moves to set new terms for continued cooperation with PN.

Yesterday, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin and Sembrong MP Hishammuddin Hussein, both ministers in Muhyiddin’s cabinet, also denied supporting Anwar as the ninth prime ministerial candidate.

Nazri admitted that there was a feeling of dissatisfaction over Umno’ political cooperation with Bersatu, not only involving the distribution of cabinet posts, but also the election of village heads.

On Friday, Tajuddin had said that leaders from his party should be given the deputy prime minister’s post as well as key cabinet positions.

Tajuddin argued that his demand was in line with the number of parliamentary seats held by Umno and its contributions to the PN government.

“By right, the deputy prime minister’s post should be given to Umno.

“Umno as the largest PN component should be rewarded and given recognition, but unfortunately that has not been the case,” he said.

Tajuddin also took aim at Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali who only brought along nine former PKR MPs into Bersatu, pointing out that this was in contrast to Umno’s “strong” position.

Today, however, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof of Bersatu said that there is no need for the government to reshuffle the Cabinet to satisfy the demands of certain parties.

