IF ZAHID DOESN’T GET THE DPM POST – UMNO WILL BE A LAUGHING STOCK LIKE ANWAR – ALL THE HOO-HA & THREATS BUT NOTHING TO SHOW FOR IT: ONCE A PIRATE SHIP, ALWAYS A PIRATE SHIP – UMNO WALKS ‘PARTNER IN CRIME’ MUHYIDDIN DOWN THE GANG-PLANK – ‘GIVE US WHAT WE WANT OR WE’LL DESTROY YOU’ –

It’s time for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to evaluate the direction of his government, said Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said this is because many parties have seen the Perikatan Nasional government as weak, with its cabinet appearing to be dysfunctional.

Labelling the relationship between Umno and Bersatu as “no trust, only mutual respect”, Khaled said the former had never trusted Bersatu as it was formed with the intention to destroy and replace Umno.

Khalid said seven months after they joined hands to form the government, the mutual respect between the two parties is growing thin.

“Umno wants to be respected as a real partner in political cooperation and not just as a decoration to PN. The choice is in the hands of the prime minister.

“He knows what Umno wants and he knows what Umno is capable of doing,” Khaled said in his statement.

He reminded Muhyiddin that Umno has several options to determine the fate of the government but stressed that its priority is the wellbeing of the people amid the pandemic.

“Umno can strengthen PN. Umno can bring it down. In fact, Umno can expedite the general election.

“But that is Umno’s last choice due to the pandemic in the country. Umno will not risk the safety, health and wellbeing of the public over an election,” he said.

Khaled also urged Muhyiddin to do something quickly to untangle the worries which Umno had voiced out.

“Umno will always support good decisions. So please show a sincere leadership which could change ‘mutual respect’ to ‘trust’. Because we all know, trust is earned, not given,” he said.

Khaled’s statement came amid speculations that Muhyiddin is considering a cabinet reshuffle and that he would announce it by tomorrow.

Umno had voiced out that the party leaders should be given deputy prime minister’s post as well as key cabinet positions.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof of Bersatu, meanwhile, said there is no need for the government to reshuffle the cabinet to satisfy the demands of certain parties.

Division says ‘Zahid as DPM’ poster fake, cabinet reshuffle speculation grows

The Bagan Datuk Umno division has denied issuing a poster congratulating Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for an appointment as deputy prime minister.

Decrying it as fake news intended to tarnish the name of the Bagan Datuk MP, the division’s chairperson Khairuddin Tarmizi said no such poster was ever authorised or issued and it was possible that irresponsible parties were attempting to viral its distribution.

“Recently, there have been so many fake announcements distributed by certain parties who want to tarnish the image of the party and also the Umno president.

Khairuddin said his party hopes that the explanation can ease the anxiety of the public who have been misled by the poster. He also asked members of the public to stop spreading it.

Cabinet reshuffle speculation growing

The fake poster came amidst tension within the seven-month-old Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration of Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia, Mingguan Malaysia, reported that Muhyiddin is considering a cabinet reshuffle as early as tomorrow.

It reported a source as saying that the reshuffle could see more Umno lawmakers within its ranks to placate the party, with some key Umno leaders sworn in as senators to pave the way for their appointments to the cabinet post.

Umno issued a statement on this matter last week, stating it was reconsidering its support for the PN coalition in favour of strengthening its relationship with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional banner.

This followed the declaration by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim that he now had the support of a majority of MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Muhyiddin has to ensure Umno does not withdraw its political cooperation from PN,” the source was quoted as saying.

On Friday, Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said leaders from his party should be given the deputy prime minister’s post as well as key cabinet positions.

The Pasir Salak MP argued that his demand was in line with the number of parliamentary seats held by Umno and its contributions to the PN government.

“By right, the deputy prime minister’s post should be given to Umno.

“Umno as the largest PN component should be rewarded and given recognition, but unfortunately that has not been the case,” he said.

Tajuddin also took aim at Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali who only brought along nine former PKR MPs into Bersatu, pointing out that this was in contrast to Umno’s “strong” position.

Yesterday however, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof of Bersatu said there is no need for the government to reshuffle the cabinet to satisfy the demands of certain parties.

It should be noted that Muafakat is set to hold a meeting tomorrow and that BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said he was happy to know that representatives of Muhyiddin’s Bersatu, Umno and PAS had already started negotiating.

The Umno supreme council is set to meet on Tuesday.

MKINI

