IF ZAHID DOESN’T GET THE DPM POST – UMNO WILL BE A LAUGHING STOCK LIKE ANWAR – ALL THE HOO-HA & THREATS BUT NOTHING TO SHOW FOR IT: ONCE A PIRATE SHIP, ALWAYS A PIRATE SHIP – UMNO WALKS ‘PARTNER IN CRIME’ MUHYIDDIN DOWN THE GANG-PLANK – ‘GIVE US WHAT WE WANT OR WE’LL DESTROY YOU’

It’s time for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to evaluate the direction of his government, said Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said this is because many parties have seen the Perikatan Nasional government as weak, with its cabinet appearing to be dysfunctional.

Labelling the relationship between Umno and Bersatu as “no trust, only mutual respect”, Khaled said the former had never trusted Bersatu as it was formed with the intention to destroy and replace Umno.

Khalid said seven months after they joined hands to form the government, the mutual respect between the two parties is growing thin.

“Umno wants to be respected as a real partner in political cooperation and not just as a decoration to PN. The choice is in the hands of the prime minister.

“He knows what Umno wants and he knows what Umno is capable of doing,” Khaled said in his statement.

He reminded Muhyiddin that Umno has several options to determine the fate of the government but stressed that its priority is the wellbeing of the people amid the pandemic.

“Umno can strengthen PN. Umno can bring it down. In fact, Umno can expedite the general election.

“But that is Umno’s last choice due to the pandemic in the country. Umno will not risk the safety, health and wellbeing of the public over an election,” he said.

Khaled also urged Muhyiddin to do something quickly to untangle the worries which Umno had voiced out.

“Umno will always support good decisions. So please show a sincere leadership which could change ‘mutual respect’ to ‘trust’. Because we all know, trust is earned, not given,” he said.

Khaled’s statement came amid speculations that Muhyiddin is considering a cabinet reshuffle and that he would announce it by tomorrow.

Umno had voiced out that the party leaders should be given deputy prime minister’s post as well as key cabinet positions.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof of Bersatu, meanwhile, said there is no need for the government to reshuffle the cabinet to satisfy the demands of certain parties.