FOR GREEDY UMNO’S ATTENTION: MUHYIDDIN NOT GOING TO RESHUFFLE CABINET BECAUSE ‘IT’S FUNCTIONING WELL’ – ‘FLYING CAR’ MINISTER
MELAKA — There is no need for a Cabinet reshuffle at the moment as the current government is functioning well, especially with the country still fighting against the spread of Covid-19, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.
He said the rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle that had been spread could have been a personal statement made by some leaders, and did not represent any party in Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“I had a meeting with the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) yesterday and during the discussion, we do not see the need for a Cabinet reshuffle at the moment.
“When the time the Cabinet is seen not functioning well, then the decision to reshuffle the Cabinet can be made. So there is no need to pressure the prime minister to reshuffle the Cabinet,” he told reporters after a dinner with members of the print and electronic media in Melaka here yesterday.
He said all political party leaders should also be responsible and fight for the people, especially to alleviate their worries over the country’s political crisis, which is still unstable, and economic situation, which is affected by the spread of Covid-19.
Mohd Redzuan, who is Alor Gajah Member of Parliament, said leaders who are selfish should be rejected because they would give negative impact, especially to the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, he said Muhyiddin should not bow to demands made by some quarters, including calling for him to step down, as he had been performing his duties well.
On media reports claiming that Muhyiddin is expected to meet Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to discuss the current political situation in the country today, Mohd Redzuan said the three leaders are likely to discuss the consensus, including to end the talks on the Cabinet reshuffle. — Bernama
Report: Cabinet reshuffle imminent as Perikatan government seeks to appease a restless Umno
Quoting an unnamed source, the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia reported the aim of the move would be to secure Umno’s support for the PN coalition.
Mingguan Malaysia added that the Cabinet reshuffle could take place as soon as tomorrow.
The issue of a lack of Umno representation in the Cabinet, where its lawmakers do not hold key portfolios, has been a thorn in the party’s side.
The source also stated to Mingguan Malaysia that several key Umno leaders could also be sworn in as senators to pave the way for Cabinet posts.
“That is what Umno wants and Muhyiddin has to follow suit as a final warning to ensure Umno does not withdraw its political cooperation from PN,” the source was quoted as saying.
Recently, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said one of his party’s leaders should be made the deputy prime minister in recognition of its influence in the PN government.
In the clearest indication yet of the “improved terms” that the party expected in return for its continued support of PN, Tajuddin said it seemed that others were being given precedence over Umno leaders, citing former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali as an example.
Umno grassroots had also recently called on party leaders to reconsider their support for PN following the conclusion of the Sabah state polls where Bersatu has taken leadership over the state instead of Umno. MALAY MAIL
