IPOH: Amanah communications director Khalid Samad today expressed hope that Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim can put aside their political differences for the sake of the country.

He said the former prime minister and PKR president should sit down and iron out their issues for the wellbeing of the country, in the process bringing Pakatan Harapan (PH) closer together.

“For Amanah, the gap between them was detrimental to PH.

“The last time we held a PH meeting was in June and after that, the situation got worse and we did not meet again,” he told reporters after launching the fifth Perak Amanah Convention here.

Mahathir was PH chairman before he resigned as prime minister on Feb 24, a few days after a reported tense PH presidential meeting over issues centred on the power transition for the prime minister’s post.

The same issue resurfaced recently after Anwar, who is the opposition leader, claimed to have majority support from MPs to form a new government.

On Tuesday, Anwar had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara to provide documentation to support his claim.

However, Istana Negara in a statement later said Anwar only presented the numbers but not the list of MPs allegedly supporting him.

The statement also said that the King had advised Anwar to abide by and respect the legal process as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Earlier in his speech, Khalid admitted that PH – which now consists of PKR, Amanah and DAP – faced a challenging task in winning against Perikatan Nasional in the next general election.

“PH used to face PAS and Umno separately, but now they have formed coalitions. Previously, PPBM was with us and now they (PAS and Umno) cooperate with PPBM.

“We have to understand that the political landscape has changed. So far, despite their quarrels, they are still united. They know when to put differences aside,” said Khalid. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Pejuang nominates Dr M for third stint as PM until GE15

Bersatu-splinter party Pejuang has nominated Dr Mahathir Mohamad for a third stint a prime minister.

This is to “save the country” pending the next elections, said Mahathir’s political secretary Abu Bakar Yahya.

“The pro-tem committee members of Pejuang have unanimously decided that Mahahtir is our candidate for prime minister to replace the current premier pending the next general election if the country wants to be saved,” Abu Bakar said in a Facebook post.

The move comes amid political uncertainty with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim claiming to have sufficient support to form a government and Umno holding Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to hostage with yet to be revealed demands.

Pejuang’s five MPs – including Mahathir – has also filed fresh no-confidence motions against Muhyiddin.

Pejuang is currently independent – but there has been unverified speculation that Mahathir may be teaming up with former rival, Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Mahathir, who returned for a second stint as head of government in 2018, resigned in February after Muhyiddin took Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan in what is now known as the Sheraton Move.

This followed Mahathir’s attempts to persuade PKR and Anwar to back him for a temporary term as prime minister until after the Apec Summit in November to be hosted by Malaysia.

Post-Sheraton Move, his bid to be sworn-in again as the head of a unity government also failed.

Mahathir then backed Warisan president Shafie Apdal as prime minister should Harpan wrest back power, but this, too, appears to have lost steam with Warisan’s defeat in the recent Sabah elections. – MKINI

