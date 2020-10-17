COVID SHOCKER! 869 NEW CASES – WITH SABAH ACCOUNTING FOR ABOUT HALF, SELANGOR 159 & PENANG 189

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia recorded another new daily high today with 869 new Covid-19 cases, beating the previous record of 691 cases on October 6.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all of the cases today were from local transmissions.

Of today’s new cases, 745 are Malaysians and 124 foreigners.

Four new deaths from the coronavirus were also recorded today.

The total number of active cases as of today is 6,886.

Sabah recorded 451 new cases today, with 234 from close contact tracing, 54 from existing clusters, two from the new Teduh cluster and 161 others from general Covid-19 screenings.

Penang registered a hike in new cases at 189, with 186 from already existing clusters and three others from close contact screenings.

Selangor recorded 159 new cases, with 89 coming from already existing clusters, 23 from the new Keladi cluster, 23 from close contact screenings, eight from the new Menara cluster, two from returnees from Sabah and 14 others from Covid-19 screenings.

The remaining 70 cases were recorded in Kedah (38), Kuala Lumpur (15), Sarawak (four), Perak (four), Terengganu (three), Johor (two), Putrajaya (two) and one each in Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

Dr Noor Hisham added that as of today, 91 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 30 needing to be intubated.

All four deaths today were recorded in Sabah.

Two of the deceased were Malaysian men aged 78 and 88, both had pre-existing health conditions including high blood pressure and kidney problems. Both died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

The third deceased was a Malaysian woman aged 71 who died in the Tawau Hospital.

The fourth deceased was a foreign man aged 53 who died at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan.

MALAY MAIL

.