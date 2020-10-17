EX-MAHATHIR CRONY TING PEK KHIING PASSES AWAY AT AGE 75

Politics | October 17, 2020 by | 0 Comments

LANGKAWI, 4 Nov -- Bekas Perdana Menteri, Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (kiri) menandatangani plak sambil di perhatikan Pengurus Besar Global Upline Hotel dan Resort, Tan Sri Ting Pek Khiing pada majlis perasmian Four Points Hotel di Kuala Muda, Padang Matsirat di sini hari ini. Hotel yang terletak berhampiran Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Langkawi dengan jarak 1.5KM mempunyai 214 bilik. --fotoBERNAMA (2011) HAKCIPTA TERPILIHARA

Renowned property tycoon from Sarawak Ting Pek Khiing, 75, passed away yesterday evening at his residence in Jalan Setia Raja in Kuching.

News of his death was confirmed by a family member who did not want to be identified.

Further information is still not available as Ting’s family has not issued an official statement.

Based on a Bernama observation at his residence last night, several tents were being set up in the house compound, believed to be for a funeral.

Apart from that, several vans were bringing flowers and other equipment into Ting’s house.

Ting was well-known with the construction of a hotel in Langkawi island in 100 days as preparation for Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition in 1991.

He was also known as a fast builder in property development and infrastructure in the 90s and made his name via his involvement in the construction of several airports in the country apart from the initial construction of Bakun hydroelectric project which was among the largest in the world at that time.

– Bernama

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle