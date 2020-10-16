Amid mounting challenges against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, an Umno supreme council member today said leaders from his party should be given the deputy prime minister’s post as well as key cabinet positions.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman argued that his demand was in line with the number of parliamentary seats held by Umno and its contributions to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“By right, the deputy prime minister’s post should be given to Umno.

“Umno as the largest PN component should be rewarded and given recognition, but unfortunately that has not been the case,” he said.

He pointed out that Umno’s “strong” position was in contrast to Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali who only brought along nine former PKR MPs into Bersatu.

While insisting that the issue was not about fighting for power, Tajuddin said Umno should be given key positions in line with its many contributions.

“It’s not about fighting for positions but it is because the positions will give us a platform as a party to serve and fulfill the rakyat’s demands.

“If we as a party cannot serve the rakyat, it would be meaningless. (We would be) ‘flailing around’ like Berjasa (1977 PAS splinter party). What could they do? (Bersatu splinter party) Pejuang? What can they fight for?” Tajuddin said.

Other Umno leaders who came out to criticise Muhyiddin included supreme council member Mohd Razlan Rafii.

Among others, Razlan yesterday claimed there were various decisions made by Muhyiddin without consulting Umno.

Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan late Tuesday night announced that the party’s political bureau considered withdrawing its support for PN.

Aside from the wavering support of his allies, Muhyiddin’s opposition in Parliament also appeared set to flood the Dewan Rakyat with no-confidence motions.

This was after an earlier no-confidence motion filed by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was not debated in previous parliamentary sittings.- MKINI

All 11 Amanah MPs agree to move no-confidence vote against Muhyiddin, says Salahuddin

PETALING JAYA: All 11 Parti Amanah Negara MPs are pushing for a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said they have all sent notices to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker on Friday (Oct 16). “All Pakatan Harapan MPs are together on this,” he said. Salahuddin said the Parliament was the best platform to ascertain whether the Prime Minister commanded the confidence of the majority. Earlier, Amanah’s Pokok Sena MP Datuk Mahfuz Omar said they had all informed the Speaker that they want to table a motion of no-confidence against the Prime Minister when Parliament convenes early November. Five MPs representing the yet-to-be-registered Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) had also submitted notices of no-confidence against Muhyiddin. They are Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi), Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Rengam), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading). The five former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs submitted the notices on Oct 15. – ANN

