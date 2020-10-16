BOMBSHELL – DAP’S SHU QI UNCOVERS ‘THE COVERAGE’ – RECENTLY FAMOUS FOR LEAKING ANWAR’S LIST OF UMNO MPs & USING A 4-YEAR-OLD ARTICLE TO TARGET KIT SIANG & NAJIB – AND GUESS WHAT – IT IS LINKED TO MCA!

Updates as at 11:11pm, 15 Oct 2020. Tan Sri Vincent Lee Fook Long who is named in this article has already clarified his involvement in The Coverage on his Facebook account. Please scroll to the end for the clarification.

Today, many online users received and forwarded a link or screenshot of a “news” published on thecoverage.my. The piece of news basically recycled DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang’s statement in 2016 on Citizen Declaration linking it falsely to recent political development. However, we all know that the context in 2016 is different from 2020. To give an analogy, and I will use an actual event, many had been fooled by recycled news on the first wave of Covid-19 when the second and third wave hit us. The preparators used news of the first wave as if they were linked to the second or third wave.

Why did The Coverage act irresponsibly to fool its readers? My answer is simple, it is a propagandist fake news portal owned by an MCA-related businessman.

Nowadays, we are bombarded with incalculable amount of information every day. Compare this to three or four decades ago, when we get one or two major news a week. We know who produced our news on the newspapers or TV channel back then. However, we are now living in a new age where everyone can run a personal media entity, own a website, write “news”, produce news content etc. Yet, not many of us will check who produces the news which we consumed.

On thecoverage.my, the website master did not put up any name of its team members. It was just an empty introduction on the “About us” page. Unlike many other propagandist news websites owned by UMNO, it did not even put up the name of the company which owns the site. Why would any ordinary media owner be so secretive about their business if they are doing regular media work?

We can, however, find out who owns the website domain. The domain is owned by a company called “Ace Event 168 Sdn Bhd (1125159-K)”. A simple search returned “Shen Yee Aun” as the administrative contact of the company with his email stated as coveragebureau@gmail.com.

Is Shen Yee Aun the sole owner of this media outlet? Obviously he is not. It seems he is merely the operator of this news portal although he owns 60% of the company shares.

Through a company search, there are three shareholders in Ace Event 168 Sdn Bhd, namely Shen Yee Aun, Ace Consultancy 168 Sdn Bhd, and IdeaRiverRun Sdn Bhd (IRR). The second shareholder is actually another vechicle of Shen Yee Aun.

So, who is Shen Yee Aun? Again, information about this person can easily be searched online. In short, he is a disgruntled member who jumped to MCA in 2013 and had been bashing DAP ever since.

But the question remains, why does this person want to run a news portal just to discredit DAP by fabricating a lot of fake news, including the disinformation about Lim Guan Eng’s son in the past?

We do not know how rich Shen Yee Aun is. But he was able to employ some social media strategists we found on LinkedIn. There are at least two persons, claiming to be social media strategists and listed thecoverage.my as their employer.

On the other hand, IRR which owns the 40% shares in the portal may actually be the real boss. It is a private equity fund solely owned by businessman, Tan Sri Vincent Lee Fook Long. Former MCA President Chua Soi Lek praised Tan Sri Vincent Lee as a party man in his memoir as the latter had donated RM4.5 million to MCA. Tan Sri Vincent Lee is also former Star Publication (M) Bhd executive deputy chairman.

I think it is very clear who are the people behind thecoverage.my now.

As consumers, we always check the expiry date and the place of production for the food products we consume. We want to purchase safe and healthy food to keep our body strong. Yet, how many of us check the manufacturer of the food for thoughts in the virtual world? Many just happily consume expired food for thoughts and rotten propagandist junk news, because probably junk food tastes better.

Friends, always check the background of every news portal so that you know what you are consuming for your brain.

Dear YB Wong , your article on Medium. Com

Refer to TheCoverage.

Yes you are right that I was a shareholder.

However , finding out that Shen intentionally writes rubbish I have disassociated myself from TheCoverage four years ago.

In fact numerous police reports were made against him and the portal by me. We also reported to ROC for breach of trust as well as not furnishing yearly accounts to me.

For the record I am not a member of MCA , I was a supporter and donated lots of money to the party to help various charitable organizations under MCA.

However , I have not benefited from any biz dealings from MCA.

In fact , I was the early supporter of PH and wrote numerous articles condemning Najib and gang until Was called up by Bukit Aman.

If you need proof of police reports about Shen and TheCoverage I would be happy to pass to you. Please do make good on your story. Also , my other portals like Cillisos . My have always been fair to All political parties. Thank you.

Tan sri vincent lee.

-https://shuqiwong.medium.com/

In accordance with Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice to avoid political uncertainty amidst Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysians should be especially alert to the blizzard of fake news and false impressions perpetrated by social media influencers

(Tatal ke bawah untuk kenyataan versi BM)

The Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has repeated his call to not plunge the country into another round of political uncertainty amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

In accordance with the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice to avoid political uncertainty amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysians should be especially alert to the blizzard of fake news and false impressions perpetrated by social media influencers.

A good case in point is the Coverage report yesterday making use of a four-year-old report to manufacture the false impression that I support DAP working with Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi to form a new national government to replace the Muhyiddin Yassin backdoor government.

The devilish Coverage piece went viral on the social media giving the false impression that I want the DAP to co-operate with Najib and Zahid to topple Muhyiddin, but die-hard DAP supporters know that the DAP leaders will not compromise their integrity and principles to co-operate with kleptocrats.

In the United States, a former fundraiser for US President Donald Trump is expected to plead guilty next Tuesday to charges of illegally lobbying Trump to drop an investigation into a massive 1MDB financial scandal, but in Malaysia, former Prime Minister and key 1MDB personality Najib Razak still denies there was a 1MDB scandal.

We Malaysians do not want to be United States, whose President Trump was recently identified in various studies of various prestigious universities as the main vector of misinformation and fake news.

Malaysians must develop a high degree of media literacy to ensure that they do not become victims of misinformation and disinformation, whether fake news or false impressions, like the Coverage report yesterday.

I am thankful to the DAP MP for Kluang, Wong Shu Qi who did excellent detective work to ferret out the shadowy characters behind this MCA-related website (https://link.medium.com/jA8ElWgJCab) and drag them out into the limelight.

It will be interesting to probe as to why this MCA-related website wants to perpetrate the false impression that the DAP is like the MCA and is prepared to work with Najib.

But it is more important, however, that Malaysians should become the most sophisticated social media users in this information age with a high degree of media literacy, able to detect all forms of misinformation and disinformation, whether fake news and false impressions disseminated by paid cybertroopers or bots.

(Media Statement (2) by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, October 16, 2020)

https://shuqiwong.medium.com/ / https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

