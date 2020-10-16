‘THIS IS BETWEEN ME & THE AGONG’ – ANWAR SNUBS COPS’ DEMAND FOR NAMES OF MPs – EVEN AS THEY LAUNCH SIX PROBES AGAINST HIM INCLUDING ONE FOR SODOMY: ANOTHER DAY IN ‘MALAY LAND’ POLITICS – YET THE MORE MUHYIDDIN & CO PRESSURE ANWAR, THE MORE PUBLIC SUPPORT HE WILL REAP
ANWAR Ibrahim left Bukit Aman this evening without giving up to police the names of the MPs backing his claim to power.
The opposition leader said he refused to divulge the names during questioning as that was no concern.of either the police or the home minister.
He told reporters waiting outside police headquarters that six cases had been filed against him since he announced he had majority support in the Dewan Rakyat to form the next government.
“There are six cases against me and I have told the investigators that I have given the letters from party leaders (to the king).
“Why the focus on the 121 names? They were given by each of the party leaders and I am not here to cooperate with their political masters and give out names.
“This is between me and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said Anwar after talking for two hours with federal police this afternoon. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
The Opposition leader called the questioning by federal police an attempt to pressure him politically after he had claimed to command majority support in Parliament.
He had initially been called to Bukit Aman here to answer questions concerning a purported leaked list of MPs backing him as the next prime minister.
“Yes, there is, but this is normal and it is a mere political plot to pressure me at such a crucial time,” he said when asked if the police were also investigating him for sodomy.
“So I said that the meeting was between me and the Agong and it would not be proper for people to know in-depth what happened between me and the Agong,” he told reporters outside Bukit Aman, the national police headquarters.
Anwar said he found it “disconcerting and mind boggling” to be questioned on the identities of the 121 MPs said to support him. – MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSGHT / MALAY MAIL
