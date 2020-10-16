‘THIS IS BETWEEN ME & THE AGONG’ – ANWAR SNUBS COPS’ DEMAND FOR NAMES OF MPs – EVEN AS THEY LAUNCH SIX PROBES AGAINST HIM INCLUDING ONE FOR SODOMY: ANOTHER DAY IN ‘MALAY LAND’ POLITICS – YET THE MORE MUHYIDDIN & CO PRESSURE ANWAR, THE MORE PUBLIC SUPPORT HE WILL REAP

ANWAR Ibrahim left Bukit Aman this evening without giving up to police the names of the MPs backing his claim to power.

The opposition leader said he refused to divulge the names during questioning as that was no concern.of either the police or the home minister.

He told reporters waiting outside police headquarters that six cases had been filed against him since he announced he had majority support in the Dewan Rakyat to form the next government.

“There are six cases against me and I have told the investigators that I have given the letters from party leaders (to the king).

“I told them that it is my own business and that it is not a matter that concerns the police or the home minister.

“Why the focus on the 121 names? They were given by each of the party leaders and I am not here to cooperate with their political masters and give out names.

“This is between me and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said Anwar after talking for two hours with federal police this afternoon. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Anwar says under police probe for six cases, including sodomy allegation, claims political pressure