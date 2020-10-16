EMBATTLED MUHYIDDIN TRIES TO ASSUAGE PUBLIC OUTRAGE – BUT FOR SURE, HE’LL PLAY ‘DIRTY’ IN PARLIAMENT: NOVEMBER SITTING TO COMMENCE ON 2ND AS SCHEDULED WITH FEDERAL BUDGET ON THE 6TH – BUT ONLINE NEWS PORTALS BARRED FROM ONSITE COVERAGE

PETALING JAYA: The year-end Parliament session will start on Nov 2 and end on Dec 23.

In a statement today, Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor, from its corporate communications unit, said the federal budget will be tabled on Nov 6 (Friday) at 4pm.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said stringent SOPs would be implemented and only certain media outlets would be allowed into the compound.

The list includes RTM, Bernama, TV AlHijrah, TV3, New Straits Times, Berita Harian, Astro Awani, Utusan, Sinar Harian, The Star, The Sun, Sin Chew Daily, Nanyang Siang Pau, Malaysia Nanban and Singapore’s CNA.

News portals have not been listed.

Those allowed into the compound have been told to take Covid-19 tests on Oct 30. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Parliament limits media houses for Budget 2021 coverage