SARAWAK ON COURSE FOR STATE ELECTION, COVID-19 OR NOT: ‘NO CHOICE, STATE ASSEMBLY TO AUTOMATICALLY DISSOLVE EVEN IF WE DON’T DO IT’ – GPS

KUCHING: A GPS leader today said Sarawak has no choice but to dissolve the state legislative assembly in the next few months as the current term expires in June.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Supreme Council member Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said even if the GPS government did not dissolve it, the assembly will automatically dissolve when the term ends.

“But it is not our tradition to allow that to happen and I believe in the wisdom of our Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg and the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“Although the situation in Sabah is really bad, we cannot compare Sarawak with Sabah,” he told reporters after chairing a GPS election communication coordination committee meeting here today.

Wan Junaidi said it is the responsibility and duty of the Election Commission (EC) to ensure that an election is conducted in a safe environment in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

He said once the state assembly is dissolved, only the EC has the right to decide on nomination and polling dates, the campaign period and SOPs, among others.

“EC has 60 days to decide on the nomination and polling dates. I believe it has enough time to come out with stringent SOPs. If we were to dissolve the state assembly in December, the EC can decide to hold the election next year,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said it was unlikely that a public health emergency would be declared to put an election on hold.

“I am not sure but (personally, I think) Covid-19 is something that can be handled if everyone work together and follow the SOPs. We can actually stop the spread, hence, it is unlikely that we can declare an emergency to avoid constitutional duties.”

However, he said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has the power to declare an emergency if necessary.

