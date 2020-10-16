FINALLY MUHYIDDIN ‘MANS UP’ TO UMNO’S ULTIMATUM – ‘SEND IN YOUR REQUEST IN LETTER FORM ON WHAT YOU WANT’: UMNO INCHES CLOSER TO DUMPING ANWAR AS CHANCES ARE HIGH MUHYIDDIN WILL CAVE IN

PONTIAN: Umno has been told to submit an official letter containing all their demands regarding its position in Perikatan Nasional to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he and Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor had a videoconference with Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan chairman, on Wednesday (Oct 14).

“We represented party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the meeting with Muhyiddin, which lasted for about 45 minutes where we were able to deliver Umno’s stand to him.

“However, I received a text message from Perikatan secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin on Thursday (Oct 15) (instructing us) to send in our request in letter form to Muhyiddin instead,” he added.

The Pontian MP said this after handing out financial assistance to university students at Dewan Muafakat Pusat Khidmat Benut here on Friday (Oct 16).

However, he added that Umno would only send in the letter only after its supreme council meeting on Tuesday (Oct 20) at an undisclosed location in Pahang.

“We will discuss everything in the meeting, including our new demands,” he added.

However, Ahmad declined to comment further on Umno’s demands, saying Zahid would reveal them when the time is right.

He pointed out that politics was a game of numbers, and Barisan – Umno, in particular – was the biggest party in the Perikatan alliance and should be treated with respect.

“Out of the 113 seats in the present government, 59 belong to Barisan. Umno alone has 55 MPs including the 16 MPs who jumped to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and we still consider these seats as ours.

“Umno does not want to drag this issue any longer and we are hoping that it will be solved before the coming Parliamentary session on Nov 2,” he said.

ANN

