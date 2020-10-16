BOMBSHELL – MALAYSIA COULD BE HEADED FOR ‘DICTATORSHIP’, WARNS REPORT – EVEN IF MUHYIDDIN BALKS AT ‘SUSPENDING PARLIAMENT’, HIS TOP GUNS MIGHT PUSH HIM TO ‘EMERGENCY RULE’: ALL THE ‘INGREDIENTS’ ARE THERE – FIRST HINT FROM MIC, SUDDEN SURGE IN NEW COVID CASES IN SELANGOR, PAS THREAT OF MASS PROTESTS AGAINST ANWAR’S ‘NUMBERS’

Backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is incredibly panicked. His blue-eyed boy, Senior Minister Azmin Ali, and Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin are running around like a headless chicken. They finally realized that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was not bluffing and has the majority Member of Parliaments to topple the backdoor government after all.

Obviously, UMNO is using Anwar to blackmail the lame duck prime minister to give in to whatever concessions demanded. At the same time, UMNO is also testing PAS’ loyalty – whether the Islamist party would choose Muhyiddin’s PPBM over UMNO. Therefore, even if Muhyiddin is willing to meet all of UMNO’s demands, there’s no guarantee that UMNO will not dump him anyway.

The sudden postponement of scheduled audiences between King Sultan Abdullah with party leaders – DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and even UMNO president Zahid Hamidi – was an afterthought. It was postponed after it was established that the Muhyiddin government has technically lost its majority support on the same day Anwar met the King.

The math was simple. Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) ruling government has only 2-majority vote – 113 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament. At least 3 UMNO warlords – Tengku Razaleigh, Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi – do not support PM Muhyiddin. Hence, with only 110-seat in the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Representative), Muhyiddin is effectively game over.

In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to suggest that the Palace is “helping” traitors Muhyiddin, Azmin and Hamzah by cooking a half-baked excuse so that UMNO and PPBM could negotiate a deal. Apparently, under the pretext of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) lockdown, the Palace had postponed all meetings. The purpose is to buy some time for Muhyiddin.

At the same time, the power-hungry Muhyiddin sent Home Minister Hamzah to intimidate and threaten Anwar. The Royal Malaysia Police has summoned the PM-in-waiting to assist investigations into a viral list of MPs allegedly backing his bid to become prime minister, never mind that the fake list had nothing to do with Anwar but was published by some dubious web portals.

The police claimed there were a total of 113 police reports lodged against the PKR president Anwar Ibrahim. The police also said investigations were guided by provisions under the penal code and a separate multimedia law covering statements that could cause public mischief or harassment. Punishment for such offences include a jail term of up to two years and fines.

Malaysia is perhaps the only country on the planet that would send police forces at lightning speed to intimidate and investigate an opposition leader for having the majority support in the Parliament to form a new government. To cling to power, “Gestapo” is being used to shamelessly protect PM Muhyiddin at all cost, even though the sore loser has lost the majority support.

You don’t need a rocket scientist to figure out that right after the Malaysia’s monarch, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, had his meeting with 83-year-old Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah at 2pm, just hours after Anwar left the Palace at 11:30am on Tuesday (Oct 13), the writing was on the wall that the backdoor Perikatan Nasional government has collapsed.

To make matters worse, following his audience with the King, UMNO veteran Tengku Razaleigh has released a letter expressing his support for a motion of “no confidence” against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The letter, dated Sept 25, was addressed to the House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun, popularly known as Art Harun, a fake social activist who has shown his true colour.

As expected, Muhyiddin’s hand-picked Speaker Azhar Harun had refused to entertain the request for a no confidence motion against his own boss, arguing that such motion deserves no priority. Mr Razaleigh also exposed how the disgraced PM Muhyiddin tried to bribe him with an offer of an advisory position in the national oil company Petronas, which he rejected.

Not only has Muhyiddin tried to intimidate opposition leader Anwar with police investigations and bribed Tengku Razaleigh with a position in Petronas, now he is toying with the idea of suspending the Parliament so that he can continue to rule the country. It seems that the prime minister is ready to throw everything, including the kitchen sink, in order to enjoy power for as long as he can.ggested for Parliament to be suspended (prorogued) so that the fragile and weak government can focus on efforts to fight the spread of Coronavirus. Clearly, that’s an absurd, preposterous and ridiculous attempt to make Muhyiddin a dictator.

A suspension of the Parliament should only be considered as a last resort such as in emergency situations. The last time the country was plunged into emergency rule was during the 1969 bloody racial riots. To use such a powerful weapon disguised to revive the economy, combat Covid-19 and ensure political stability is not only laughable, but also extremely dangerous.

The National Security Council Act, originally passed in the Lower House of Representative in December 2015, gave the prime minister (then-PM Najib Razak) the power to declare any area as a security zone where security forces could search any individual and inspect a vehicle or building without a warrant. In April 2019, under Pakatan Harapan government, amendments were proposed.

The proposed amendments to the National Security Council (NSC) Act included the removal of the powers of the Prime Minister to declare a security area. Under Najib regime, the bill was intended to usurp the authority of the King as it allowed the (Najib) government to hold emergency powers without the need to declare an emergency under Article 150 of the Federal Constitution.

After the amendments, the powers now rest in the hands of the King (on the advice of the Council). However, when push comes to shove, the desperate government of Muhyiddin could easily create civil unrest – even rioting – as hinted by PAS Youth four days ago (Oct 11) when the extremists of the Islamist party threatened mass protests against Anwar’s attempt to wrest power from Muhyiddin.

It’s absolutely possible that PAS Islamist party, who has since expressed its strong support for Muhyiddin even after UMNO’s threat to pull out of the government, could unleash its radicalised young members to create a scenario that resembles the “May 1969” racial riots for the prime minister to exploit, influence and advise the King to declare an emergency rule or a suspension of Parliament.