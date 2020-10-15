589 NEW COVID CASES – SELANGOR RAISE EYEBROWS WITH 150, PERAK 52

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded 589 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday (Oct 15), a slight improvement from the previous days.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 409 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of recoveries in a single day since the beginning of the outbreak in the country. The total number of recoveries is now at 12,014.

Sabah continued to be the state with the most cases with 340 infections, followed by Selangor with 150 cases and Perak with 52.

There are three import cases — from Indonesia (two) and Ukraine (one) — while the rest are all local transmissions.

Four new clusters were detected in Sabah, Perak and Labuan with one cluster based in Putrajaya and Negri Sembilan.

Active cases in the country has now gone up to 5,419 cases.

The country’s total number of cases since the outbreak began in January is 18,129.

Currently, 103 people are being treated at intensive care units, with 31 of them requiring ventilator support.

Three fatalities were reported, with the country’s Covid-19 death toll now up to 170 cases.

All three deaths are in Sabah — one each in Tawau, Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan.

The deceased are aged between 54 and 100.

ANN

.