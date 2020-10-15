SPIN WHAT YOU LIKE – BUT A SENSE OF CALM HAS RETURNED WITH KU LI THROWING HIS HAT INTO THE PM RING: IF UMNO BACKS HIM TO BE PM, CHANCES ARE HIGH DAP WILL BE HAPPY TO TRY WORKING WITH HEGEMONY-INCLINED UMNO – SUSTAINED STABILITY CAN ONLY RETURN TO MALAYSIA IF THE LARGEST MALAY, LARGEST CHINESE, LARGEST INDIAN, SABAH & SRAWAK PARTIES RULE TOGETHER IN BROTHERHOOD & EQUAL VOICES

Barely a day later, a photograph of the Umno veteran together with former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the latter’s wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali started circulating online.

Also in the photo were Mahathir’s stalwart supporter, Khairuddin Abu Hassan and his wife, actress Umie Aida.

However, attempts to seek clarification whether there was a recent meeting between Mahathir and Razaleigh, better known as Ku Li, led to conflicting claims.

In one version, several sources claimed the photograph was taken during a recent event held at Ku Li’s residence.

“This photo was from last month. Tun (Mahathir) was at Ku Li’s house for a birthday do, if I remember correctly,” said one source, who is close to the Pejuang pro-tem chairperson’s camp.

Another source provided similar information, saying the couples were at Ku Li’s house for dinner.

They, however, could not provide the exact date of the meeting.

On the other hand, Khairuddin, when contacted, claimed the photo was taken some four years ago during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He also denied that it was at Razaleigh’s residence.

“This is not a new photo…

“At the same time, I do not understand why this photograph was made viral at this juncture? There are some irresponsible people who are trying to create speculations when our country is facing political uncertainty,” he added.

For the record, the photograph showed Mahathir with a face mask, which he had tucked under his chin, while Khairuddin, Umie and Siti Hasmah were each seen holding one in their hands.

When this was pointed out, Khairuddin replied that Mahathir had been wearing a face mask since suffering from a lung infection several years ago.

“This is a standard practice for Dr Mahathir to take care of his health, and coincidentally it has become a practice now when we are facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

