A ‘DAGGER’ AT MUHYIDDIN’S THROAT? ANNOUNCE THE RESULTS OF PROBE IMMEDIATELY – PAS MINISTER WHO FLOUTED QUARANTINE WARNS AG NOT TO DELAY, WILLING TO ACCEPT PUNISHMENT IF ‘GUILTY’ – BUT CAN EMBATTLED MUHYIDDIN AFFORD TO LOSE AN MP RIGHT NOW?

SEREMBAN: Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali today urged the attorney-general to expedite investigations and quickly announce the results of his alleged violation of a 14-day mandatory quarantine order.

Khairuddin said so far he had not received any news on the progress of his case.

“From the start of this issue, I have not said a word and have left it to the authorities to investigate.

“I am waiting for the attorney-general to announce the outcome of the investigation. I am also leaving it to the government to take action against me if I am guilty of the offence,” he told reporters here today.

Khairuddin sparked criticism from various quarters, with some urging him to resign after he failed to undergo mandatory home quarantine following his return from Turkey last July.

Meanwhile, on the proposal to create a unity government, Khairuddin, who is also a PAS central committee member said, as the country was now facing the Covid-19 pandemic, the priority was to strengthen the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“We will wait for the right time to dissolve Parliament and return the mandate to the people. If we keep blaming people, there will be no end to our problems. What is important is for us to face the problems together for the good of all,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

