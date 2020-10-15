IF ONLY MAHATHIR WAS NOT MAHATHIR – KARMA OR NOT, SERVES HIM RIGHT! HOW SHOCKED HE MUST BE UMNO NOW ON THE CUSP OF RETURNING TO POWER VIA ANWAR MOVE – HOW NAJIB WILL THEN MAKE SURE TO PUNISH HIM & HIS SONS…

If only Dr Mahathir Mohamad had not done a number on the country by stepping down as the 7th prime minister with not so much of a warning, Malaysia could have still been a nation at peace with itself save for a few hiccups.

If only Mahathir had not betrayed the trust the entire country had placed on his Pakatan Harapan government there would not be this political uncertainty and upheaval now at hand.

If only Mahathir had been a man of honour and kept to his promise of passing the baton to the 8th PM of this nation as agreed upon, the transition of power would have been a smooth process.

If only Mahathir did not partake in a gamble of playing a poker game of high stakes, the PH government would have still been in control of Putrajaya.

If only Mahathir did not underestimate the ability of his key lieutenants in the PH government and the co-founder of PPBM, Muhyiddin Yassin, or gambled on his invincibility, Johor, Perak, Melaka, Kedah and Sabah would not have fallen.

If only Mahathir was not so tied up in his own self-belief and game plans, there would not have been any breakaway factions from his PH government.

If only Mahathir had not underestimated the growing strength of Muafakat Nasional or shared the same stage with Abdul Hadi Awang of PAS in the Malay Dignity Congress of October 2019 and said what he said about the Chinese in the country, the Chinese voters would not have shown their unhappiness in every by-election after that by voting against the PH government.

If only Mahathir had not resigned unexpectedly, the then attorney-general and Malaysian-Anti Corruption Commision chiefs who were pursuing some notable personalities and bringing them to justice would not have stepped down.

If only Mahathir had not resigned in the way he did, the PH government with some leaders of ability would still be there.

If only Mahathir had not resigned when his leadership and experience was much needed for the country, there would have been no Sabah state election and the explosion of the Covid-19 virus now raging in Sabah and the rest of the country.

If only Mahathir was not obsessed with maintaining power, the razor-thin majority now with the Perikatan Nasional government in Parliament would not exist.

If only Mahathir was not preoccupied with his own agenda.

If only Mahathir had truly shed the spots of a leopard, Malaysia would not be a nation in turmoil.

And all that was well would have ended well.

