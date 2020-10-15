ANWAR GETTING DESPERATE?: NO, WE’RE NOT READY TO WORK WITH NAJIB AT ALL! SHOCKED KIT SIANG BREAKS HIS SILENCE TO DENY THE LIES SPEWED BY PRO-ANWAR MEDIA – EVEN AS JOHOR DAP MAKES IT CLEAR IT HAS NEVER AGREED TO WORK WITH UMNO TO FORM STATE GOVT – IN CASE UMNO DUMPS MUHYIDDIN

DAP leader,Lim Kit Siang

Early this morning, I received a message asking whether a Coverage report with the heading “DAP Lim Kit Siang : ‘To Save Malaysia, I Am Prepared To Work With Najib To Restore Democracy & Implement Key Reforms’ ” dated October 15, 2020 came from me.

This was my reply: “It’s a very qualified statement where principles and national objectives take priority. Yes I am prepared to work with Najib to save Malaysia – but how can this be done when he is not prepared to admit the 1mdb scandal?”

The Coverage report has gone viral on the social media, with the objective to give the impression that I agree with DAP working with Najib Razak and UMNO to form a new national government to replace the Muhyiddin government.

This is the work of social media “influencers” with their pack of cybertroopers to disseminate fake news and false impressions.

The report is actually a self-explanatory Malay Mail report of 12th March 2016 when Najib was still the Prime Minister just after I had signed the Citizens’ Declaration in March 2016 to Save Malaysia.

There have been much water under the bridge in the past four years – the seemingly Najib government had fallen, Najib had been found guilty of corruption offences by the Kuala Lumpur High Court and he and his Ministers are facing other multiple corruption charges in the courts, the Pakatan Harapan government had been toppled by the backdoor “Sheraton Move” conspiracy after 22 months and the country is faced with an illegitimate and kakistocratic administration which had brought on Malaysians the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The overarching national objective to “Save Malaysia” from a trajectory of a kleptocratic, kakistocratic and a failed state is as urgent as ever.

The challenge is whether we can inspire Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, politics, class, age or gender to mount another herculean effort to “Save Malaysia” – after the failure of the earlier “Save Malaysia” campaign.

Shocked Johor DAP: Harapan never agreed to work with Umno to form state govt

Johor DAP has denied that Pakatan Harapan had arrived at a consensus to form a new Johor state government with Umno in case the latter decides to withdraw its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In a statement issued last night, Johor DAP said it was caught off guard by the remark of Johor Harapan chairperson Aminolhuda Hassan who touched on an invitation for Umno to work with the opposition coalition.

“Johor Harapan always engages in a discussion on every plan and action.

“As a component party of Johor Harapan, we are quite shocked with the statement on the invitation for cooperation between Johor Harapan and Umno to form the state government in Johor.

“In our view, any effort or strategy to return the people’s mandate and form the government must be done through the consensus of the Johor Harapan leadership council,” it stressed.

In response to Umno’s decision to consider retracting its support for PN, Aminolhuda had said that Johor Harapan was ready to establish a relationship with Umno for the purpose of forming the state government.

Beside Umno lawmakers, the Parit Yaani state assemblyperson said the coalition was also ready to accept the lawmakers who were once with them during the 2018 polls.

Aminolhuda believed that the current Johor government under PN, which commands the state legislative assembly with a razor-thin majority of only two seats, would fall if Umno – which controls 14 out of the 56 state seats – quits supporting PN.

The other ruling parties in Johor are Bersatu, which controls 14 seats, MIC which won two seats and PAS which won one seat in the 2018 national polls.

Harapan, which comprises PKR, DAP and Amanah, controls 27 seats in the Johor assembly. DAP won 14 seats, followed by Amanah with nine and PKR with four.

“But Johor Umno must be sincere and not expect any reward because Harapan is a transparent party that takes care of the interest and stability of the state,” Aminolhuda was further quoted as saying by Berita Harian. – MKINI

