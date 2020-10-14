NAJIB GOES HEAD TO HEAD WITH MUHYIDDIN – ANWAR, FOR NOW NOT NEEDED, NOT EVEN ON THE UMNO RADAR: ‘A LOT OF MISTAKES MADE BY BERSATU MINISTERS, NOT UMNO,’ SAYS NAJIB – EVEN AS PRO-MUHYIDDIN FACTION INCLUDING ANNUAR MUSA STARTS TO WAVE THE WHITE FLAG – ‘NOT WRONG FOR UMNO, PAS & BERSATU TO FORM ANOTHER FORM OF ALLIANCE MORE BENEFICIAL TO MALAYSIA’

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa today said it is not wrong for Umno, PAS and PPBM to go back to the drawing board to try and establish another form of alliance that will be “more beneficial for Malaysia”.

This comes after talk of Umno wanting to withdraw its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Annuar said there might be justification behind Umno wanting to review its support for PN.

“Umno and BN reserve the right to review their position from time to time and it is not impossible that, from this review, the PN government can be strengthened through more organised and like-minded political alliances,” he said.

He said there was a need to put the rakyat’s welfare and national political stability first.

He said there was also a need to reinforce Malay unity, arguing this was the foundation for political stability in the country.

“Umno, PAS and PPBM are responsible for this unity. The country’s political situation needs to be stabilised and priority must be given to saving lives and curbing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Najib Razak, in a Facebook post, said the decision to reconsider Umno’s support for PN was made unanimously by Umno’s political bureau and supported by all state liaison chairmen.

“Umno leaders will not make any decision without taking into consideration the party grassroots,” he said.

He said incidents during the Sabah state election (such as PN taking Umno’s seats and supporting independent candidates against BN candidates), statements by the PPBM youth leader and unfair distribution of power had led to dissatisfaction and anger among Umno members.

He said any government misstep in economic or Covid-19 matters would also cast a negative light on Umno and BN as they were part of the PN government.

“And now, Umno is being blamed for the third wave of Covid-19,” he said.

“Ever since the PN government was formed, BN leaders have defended it – even though a lot of decisions or mistakes were made by PPBM ministers – because that was the agreement made when we formed the government.”

Najib said Umno’s decision yesterday did not touch on PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to become the next prime minister or cooperation with DAP.

He called on Umno and BN ministers to prioritise economic recovery, the management of the pandemic and the people’s welfare.