ANOTHER 660 NEW CASES TODAY – BUT A SMALL SILVER LINING: RELIGIOUS MINISTER ZULKIFLI RECOVERS FROM COVID-19

MINISTER in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has fully recovered from Covid-19.

In a Facebook post today, Zulkifli said he was discharged this afternoon after being confirmed positive with the virus on October 5. Nevertheless, Zulkifli said the Health Ministry has advised him to rest at home throughout the conditional movement-control order (CMCO) period, reimposed in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor from today until October 27. He has also been advised not to meet anyone, and those who want to contact him can do so via video-conferencing. “I will continue to monitor all work activities and reports from the religious agencies under my purview from home… any information will be conveyed through my social media (channels),” Zulkifli said. In light of the current CMCO, Zulkifli said his main focus now is channelling aid to target groups, particularly in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor. The former Federal Territory mufti also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, ministers and religious leaders across the globe who had sent personal messages to him, as well as the people of Malaysia for their prayers. “Not forgetting (thank you) to the Health minister, health director-general and ministry personnel, particularly in Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban,” he said. Zulkifli also prayed for Malaysians infected with Covid-19 to make a quick recovery and return to their loved ones. “May Allah SWT bestow goodness, blessings and harmony on my beloved Malaysia… May our unity as Malaysians continue to be preserved.” – Bernama

Covid-19 ICU patients at record high, 660 new cases, 4 deaths

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care has reached 108, matching a record set on April 3.

As of noon today, 660 new Covid-19 cases were reported which is the same number of new infections recorded yesterday.

The country’s total active cases has reached a new high of 5,772. Today marked the ninth straight day where record active cases have been reported.

There are seven more Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care compared to yesterday and 35 on ventilator support.

Sabah continues to contribute to the most number of new cases (429), followed by Kedah (113) and continues to contribute to the most number of new cases (429), followed by(113) and Selangor (68).

Four new deaths were recorded – all in Sabah. Details of the deceased, all with a history of illnesses, are as follows:

Malaysian male, 80, passed away at Lahad Datu Hospital

Malaysian female, 63, passed away at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu

Malaysian female, 73, passed away at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan

Foreign female, 47, passed away at Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan.

The total number of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 currently stands at 167.

Of the 660 new cases, six did not involve local transmissions. Of the 654 local infections, 608 cases involved Malaysians and 46 involved foreigners.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who provided the press briefing while under home quarantine, said one new cluster was detected today.

The breakdown of the new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases are as follows:

Sabah (429 cases)

Close contact screening – 197

Other types of screening – 154

Existing clusters – 78

Kedah (113 cases)

Existing clusters – 112

Other types of screening – one

Selangor (68 cases)

Close contact screening – 18

Symptomatic screening – one

Existing clusters – 38

Kencana cluster – four

Other types of screening – seven

Penang (17 cases)

Existing clusters – 17

Labuan (seven cases)

Returnee from Sabah – two

Close contact screening – 5 cases

Kuala Lumpur (seven cases)

Returnee from Sabah – one

Existing clusters – three

Close contact screening – one

Kencana cluster – two

Johor (three cases)

Returnee from Sabah – two

Close contact screening – one

Sarawak (three cases)

Returnee from Sabah – three

Perak (three cases)

Symptomatic screening – two

Simera cluster (existing) – one

Malacca (two cases)

Symptomatic screening – one

Utama cluster (existing) – one

Negeri Sembilan (one case)

Close contact screening – one

The new Kencana cluster involved 17 cases so far, spread across eight districts.

The index case reported symptoms on Oct 7 and was warded at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. There were no further details on this case.

In all, there are 27 active Covid-19 clusters across the country.

Currently, 52 districts are classified as “yellow zones” (between one and 40 Covid-19 cases) and 19 districts are classified as “red zones” (more than 40 cases).

Noor Hisham said that it was imperative for all Malaysians to help the authorities in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and preventing the outbreak from getting worse.

“Society, the community and individuals must work together in this effort by following all guidelines which have been set,” he added. MKINI

