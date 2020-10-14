SUSPEND PARLIAMENT TO PREVENT POLITICAL UPHEAVAL – MIC CHIEF: IS THIS THE SORT OF CRAP ADVICE HE WILL OFFER TO THE AGONG?

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president SA Vigneswaran today suggested that Parliament be prorogued to enable the government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would also help the government revive the economy and bring about political stability, he said in a statement.

He noted that Article 55(2) of the Federal Constitution stated that, “The Yang di-Pertuan Agong may prorogue or dissolve Parliament.”

Vigneswaran said the prorogation of Parliament was the “country’s safest bet towards maintaining public order, the life of the economy and political stability”.

The former Dewan Negara president added: “During the implementation of a prorogation, the sitting of the Parliament will be put on hold and the affairs of the nation will be continuously managed and run by the current government.”

He said this was the better of several options for the nation right now amid the current political instability. Calling for a general election now would be bad as the number of Covid-19 cases would rise, he warned, pointing to the spike in infections after the recent Sabah state election.

Suspending Parliament, he said, would be the best solution as it would enable the authorities to arrest the rise in Covid-19 cases and also ensure there would be no “political upheaval”.

He didn’t say what he meant by “political upheaval”.

Yesterday, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong where he presented documents to show he had the support of the majority of MPs to form a new government.

Vigneswaran said: “The prorogation of Parliament may come to an end once it can be confirmed by the relevant health authorities that the pandemic has come to a steady decline, or in other words, the conditions towards conducting a safe general election is apparent.

“Therefore, bearing in mind that this is the first time our country has been faced with a global pandemic which has been ongoing since early 2020 and is consuming the lives and livelihood of its citizens daily at an alarming rate, it is only appropriate we implement a historical solution.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

