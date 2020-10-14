FIREFLY TO REPLACE MAS? KHAZANAH MULLING PUMPING FUNDS TO MAKE FIREFLY THE NEW NATIONAL CARRIER IF MAS CLOSES DOWN – REPORT

A Firefly ATR 72-500 airplane approaches to land at Changi International Airport in Singapore June 10, 2018. REUTERS/Tim Chong

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional has the option to channel funds to low-cost carrier Firefly which could become the country’s national airline if Malaysia Airlines was shut down, the head of the sovereign wealth fund was quoted as saying today.

The comments by Shahril Ridza Ridzuan to the newspaper Berita Harian are the fund’s first public statements since it emerged that Malaysia Airlines’ parent company has warned that the flagship airline could be wound up if lessors did not agree to steep discounts.

Khazanah, the sole shareholder in MAG, will discuss next steps when the outcome of restructuring talks becomes clearer, the newspaper reported.

