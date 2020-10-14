48 HOURS NOT ENOUGH FOR MUHYIDDIN TO NEGOTIATE WITH UMNO? ZAHID’S MEETING WITH AGONG POSTPONED TO ‘LATER DATE’ – SAME GOES FOR GUAN ENG & MAT SABU
KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has been postponed.
The Umno president told The Star Online that Istana Negara had informed him that the meeting had been postponed to a later date.
Earlier today, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan had said that Ahmad Zahid was scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 5pm.
Yesterday, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said after his audience that the Agong would meet the heads of political parties to verify the former’s claim to have secured majority support with which to take over the government.
However, the Istana Negara said in a statement after Anwar’s audience that the Opposition leader did not provide a detailed list of lawmakers whose support he claimed, and that Al-Sultan Abdullah then advised Anwar to abide by the Federal Constitution.
The comptroller of the royal household also said that Istana Negara was in a “semi-lockdown” pursuant to the conditional movement control order imposed on the Klang Valley.
Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was seen entering the Istana Negara after Anwar left yesterday.
MALAY MAIL
.