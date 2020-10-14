CITING ‘ANWAR FORMULA’, UMNO’S ‘MR MALAY LAND’ TAJUDDIN HEAPS THE PRESSURE ON MUHYIDDIN – ‘UMNO MIGHT SUPPORT YOU IF YOU CAN ADDRESS SOME OF OUR ISSUES’ – SO MUCH FOR ‘MALAY UNITY GOVT’ WHEN POWER, LARGESSE & MORE LARGESSE THE REAL NAME OF THE GAME

UMNO has warned Perikatan Nasional not to be shocked if the party ends up backing opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to form the next federal government, said a Supreme Council member.

Astro Awani reported Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as saying the Malay party might lend support to him if he can address some of the issues they feel PN is not addressing.

“For example, maybe now Anwar has a formula that can make parties like Umno, Gabungan Parti Sarawak or Warisan willing to work with him happy.

“If these parties feel Anwar can give them what they want, they might be inclined to support him. Do not be surprised if that happens,” he was quoted as saying by the news channel.

The Pasir Salak lawmaker added the PN government, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, should look into this matter and rectify it before other parties take advantage.

Umno threatened to pull out of PN yesterday if the party’s terms were not met.

Party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the terms will be spelled out in writing to Muhyiddin and has to be expedited as soon as possible.

This comes after the PKR president’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday to present the number of parliamentarians he has to form government. It is believed a portion that contributes to his majority are from Umno.

Muhyiddin’s PN government has been in power since March with only a majority of two in the Dewan Rakyat.

Several months later after former prime minister Najib Razak was convicted, Umno refused to join PN formally and claimed the cooperation was only until the next general election.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi then invited Bersatu to be part of the Muafakat Nasional charter Umno formed with PAS to uphold Malay rights in Malaysia.

The party’s meeting last night also decided to register MN as a formal coalition.

Zahid had also said last month the party could not stop MPs who were rooting for Anwar.

The party’s Padang Rengas MP Nazri Aziz had last month said at least 10 Umno lawmakers are unhappy with the leadership of Muhyiddin and PN.

The former Umno minister said the disgruntled group might lend support to Anwar Ibrahim to form the government as they were disappointed in Muhyiddin’s leadership.

“There are Umno backbenchers who are not happy with how Muhyiddin is treating the party. We do not have to support someone who has no respect for our party.

“There are MPs who are unhappy and they do not have loyalty to the prime minister. Certainly more than 10 (lawmakers),” Nazri told The Malaysian Insight.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

