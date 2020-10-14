WHICH MINISTER IS THIS – FROM BERSATU, UMNO OR AZMIN CARTEL? EX-AIDE TO BE CHARGED TOMORROW OVER RM3 MIL PROJECT – REPORT

A MINISTER’S former aide will be charged tomorrow with corruption involving RM5 million for a project in a ministry, said MACC sources.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission sources said the man, in his 40s, will face several charges under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 in the Kuala Lumpur court.

He is also expected to face additional charges in the Shah Alam court on October 23.

MACC director of investigation Norazlan Mohd Razali confirmed the prosecution of the man when contacted.

He added that three other senior officers of an agency under the ministry will also be charged in the near future for accepting bribes.

The former political secretary to the minister is said to have assisted a contractor in obtaining the contract in the ministry.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

