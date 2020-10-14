TRUE TO FORM, BERSATU CRIES – ‘ANWAR DECEIVED THE AGONG’ – AND ONCE UMNO HAS FORCIBLY TAKEN ALL IT WANTS FROM MUHYIDDIN – THEN ‘RECONCILED’ UMNO & BERSATU WILL BOTH SHOUT – ‘IT’S ‘CHINESE DAP’ OR ‘COMMUNIST DAP’ BEHIND PLOT TO OVERTHROW THE ‘MALAY UNITY GOVT’

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim did not just deceive the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but also ridiculed the royal institution when he had an audience with the king yesterday, said Bersatu Youth information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir.

Ashraf said this after lodging a police report against the Port Dickson MP in Kuala Lumpur today.

“He troubled the king, who was recently discharged from hospital. The king should use this time to recuperate but instead, met Anwar, who did not provide the names of parliamentarians supposedly backing him to be prime minister.

“Anwar was only thinking about himself. He did not even think of the hardship faced by the people during this Covid-19 pandemic. He chose to pursue his own agenda while the people are suffering.

“He misled the king and insulted the royal institution,” Ashraf said this afternoon at the Dang Wangi district police station.

Anwar had earlier alleged that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional had collapsed as he now commanded the majority support of parliamentarians.

Anwar sought an audience with the king to provide the names of parliamentarians who had allegedly ditched Muhyiddin, but did not do so at the meeting yesterday.

Ashraf said Bersatu Youth will lodge similar reports nationwide.

Yesterday, Anwar told the press that he had given the king a document containing a list of MPs who support him, adding that more than 120 MPs have agreed to back him as prime minister.

However, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Anwar did not submit the list of MPs to the king.

“In the 25-minute meeting, Anwar presented the total number of MPs who support him.

“But he did not give a list of names to support his bid,” said Ahmad.

Ashraf alluded to the move being prompted by quarters who are unhappy with Muhyiddin for not helping those facing graft charges in court.

“Some are insecure about Muhyiddin’s integrity to fight graft and have decided to betray the trust by trying to strike a deal with Anwar in the hopes that he can save them from prosecution,” he said.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.